North Branch restaurants you'll love

North Branch restaurants
Toast
  • North Branch

North Branch's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try North Branch restaurants

Tailgaters image

 

Tailgaters

6355 Elm Street - Suite C, North Branch

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Cheeseburger$10.49
1/2lb Burger, Bacon and Cheese (American, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Provolone, or Swiss)
Cheeseburger$9.49
1/2lb Burger, Cheese (American, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Provolone, or Swiss)
Shrimp Basket$10.99
Beer Battered Shrimp, Crinkle Cut Fries or Kettle Chips, and Tartar or Cocktail Sauce
More about Tailgaters
Merchants Cafe image

SALADS

Merchants Cafe

6338 Main Street, North Branch

Avg 4.6 (407 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Prime$17.50
MAC & CHZ-Loaded$10.99
More about Merchants Cafe
Muddy Cow - North Branch image

 

Muddy Cow - North Branch

5896 Old Main St N, North Branch

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Muddy Cow - North Branch
