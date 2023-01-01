Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Aloo tikkis in
North Brunswick
/
North Brunswick
/
Aloo Tikkis
North Brunswick restaurants that serve aloo tikkis
Good Food By Uzma
2070 US 1, North Brunswick
No reviews yet
Aloo Tikki 2pcs
$5.95
More about Good Food By Uzma
Tikka Masala
432 Renaissance Boulevard East, North Brunswick
No reviews yet
Aloo Tikki Chat
$7.99
(Curried chickpeas topped with potato patties)
More about Tikka Masala
