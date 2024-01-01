Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in North Brunswick

North Brunswick restaurants
North Brunswick restaurants that serve buffalo wings

PIZZA • PASTA

North Brunswick Pizza

408 Renaissance Rd, North Brunswick

Avg 4 (356 reviews)
Takeout
Half Tray Buffalo Wings$55.00
More about North Brunswick Pizza
Kanoon - North Brunswick

572 MILLTOWN RD, North Brunswick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1. Smoked Buffalo Chicken Wings$16.99
(8 Pieces)
More about Kanoon - North Brunswick

