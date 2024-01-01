Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in North Brunswick

Go
North Brunswick restaurants
Toast

North Brunswick restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Banner pic

PIZZA • PASTA

North Brunswick Pizza

408 Renaissance Rd, North Brunswick

Avg 4 (356 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup$4.99
More about North Brunswick Pizza
Item pic

 

Wu's Shanghai Dumpling - - North Brunswick

885 U.S. 1, North Brunswick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Noodle w. Scallion Chicken Egg & Cucumber本帮葱油鸡拌面$14.00
It is a Chinese pasta that combines 6 oz wheat noodles with a flavorful home made scallion and ginger sauce made from scallion-infused oil and cooked chicken, garnished with thinly shredded cucumbers, crispy running egg and chopped green onions for freshne
More about Wu's Shanghai Dumpling - - North Brunswick

Browse other tasty dishes in North Brunswick

Buffalo Wings

Cheese Naan

Caesar Salad

French Fries

Chicken Tikka

Naan

Samosa

Dum Biryani

Map

More near North Brunswick to explore

Edison

Avg 4.2 (50 restaurants)

New Brunswick

Avg 4.7 (28 restaurants)

Metuchen

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Old Bridge

No reviews yet

Somerset

Avg 3.5 (8 restaurants)

Parlin

No reviews yet

Hillsborough

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Piscataway

No reviews yet

Kendall Park

Avg 3.7 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2593 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (786 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (77 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (419 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1293 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (793 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (480 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston