Chicken noodles in North Brunswick
North Brunswick restaurants that serve chicken noodles
More about North Brunswick Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA
North Brunswick Pizza
408 Renaissance Rd, North Brunswick
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$4.99
More about Wu's Shanghai Dumpling - - North Brunswick
Wu's Shanghai Dumpling - - North Brunswick
885 U.S. 1, North Brunswick
|Noodle w. Scallion Chicken Egg & Cucumber本帮葱油鸡拌面
|$14.00
It is a Chinese pasta that combines 6 oz wheat noodles with a flavorful home made scallion and ginger sauce made from scallion-infused oil and cooked chicken, garnished with thinly shredded cucumbers, crispy running egg and chopped green onions for freshne