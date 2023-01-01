Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in North Brunswick

North Brunswick restaurants
North Brunswick restaurants that serve fried rice

Mithaas - Mithaas North Brunswick

1463 FINNEGANS LANE, NORTH BRUNSWICK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Schezwan Fried Rice$10.95
More about Mithaas - Mithaas North Brunswick
Tikka Masala

432 Renaissance Boulevard East, North Brunswick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Rice$9.99
(Authentic Indo-chinese rice with ginger , garlic,mixed vegetables and soya sauce)
Schezwan Fried Rice$10.99
(Spicy fried rice tossed with schezwan sauce)
Chilli Garlic Fried Rice$10.99
(Rice tossed with chilli garlic flakes)
More about Tikka Masala

