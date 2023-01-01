Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in North Brunswick

North Brunswick restaurants
North Brunswick restaurants that serve lobsters

North Brunswick Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA

North Brunswick Pizza

408 Renaissance Rd, North Brunswick

Avg 4 (356 reviews)
Takeout
MAINE LOBSTER RAVIOLI IN VODKA SAUCE$17.99
B2 Bistro + Bar image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

B2 Bistro + Bar - North Brunswick

230 Washington Pl, North Brunswick

Avg 4.2 (350 reviews)
Takeout
Stuffed Lobster$36.00
Spicy Lobster Roll$12.00
lobster salad, finished with spicy mayo
Lobster Dragon$17.00
shrimp tempura, cucumber, carrot & avocado, topped with lobster salad & spicy mayo
