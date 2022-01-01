Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paratha in North Brunswick

North Brunswick restaurants
North Brunswick restaurants that serve paratha

Main pic

 

Mithaas

1463 FINNEGANS LANE, NORTH BRUNSWICK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mooli Paratha$10.95
More about Mithaas
Tikka Masala image

 

Tikka Masala

432 Renaissance Boulevard East, North Brunswick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Aloo Paratha$3.99
(Spiced potato stuffed in multi layered whole wheat bread)
Laccha Paratha$3.99
(Multi layered whole wheat bread)
More about Tikka Masala

