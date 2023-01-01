Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Roti in
North Brunswick
/
North Brunswick
/
Roti
North Brunswick restaurants that serve roti
Good Food By Uzma
2070 US 1, North Brunswick
No reviews yet
Tawa Roti
$2.49
More about Good Food By Uzma
Tikka Masala
432 Renaissance Boulevard East, North Brunswick
No reviews yet
Phulka Roti
$2.99
(Vegan, light earthy preparation)
Roomali Roti
$3.99
(A very thin bread made of all purpose flour)
Tandoori Roti
$2.95
(Vegan, whole wheat bread)
More about Tikka Masala
Browse other tasty dishes in North Brunswick
Paneer Tikka
Cake
Grilled Chicken
Fried Rice
Caesar Salad
Chicken Tikka
Lassi
Cheesecake
More near North Brunswick to explore
Edison
Avg 4.2
(30 restaurants)
New Brunswick
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Metuchen
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Hillsborough
Avg 3.8
(9 restaurants)
Parlin
No reviews yet
Somerset
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Piscataway
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Old Bridge
No reviews yet
Kendall Park
Avg 3.7
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1953 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(582 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(414 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(303 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(434 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(986 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(598 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(296 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston