Roti in North Brunswick

North Brunswick restaurants
North Brunswick restaurants that serve roti

Good Food By Uzma

2070 US 1, North Brunswick

Tawa Roti$2.49
More about Good Food By Uzma
Tikka Masala

432 Renaissance Boulevard East, North Brunswick

Phulka Roti$2.99
(Vegan, light earthy preparation)
Roomali Roti$3.99
(A very thin bread made of all purpose flour)
Tandoori Roti$2.95
(Vegan, whole wheat bread)
More about Tikka Masala

