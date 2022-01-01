North Canton American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in North Canton
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
91 Wood Fired Oven
1983 E Maple St, North Canton
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$12.00
red sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese
|Great Lakes Walleye
|$28.00
panko crusted walleye, lemon caper tarter sauce, risotto cake and tossed greens
|Goat Cheese Cherry Salad - Full
|$11.00
mesclun greens, glazed pecans, dried cranberries & pecan crusted goat cheese, served with cherry vinaigrette
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Walther's Twin Tavern
430 Applegrove St. NW, North Canton
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.99
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese served with sour cream and salsa
|Full German HF
|$8.99
Golden brown home fries mixed with onions, green peppers, two eggs and American cheese, served with toast $7.99 mix in bacon, sausage or ham $9.99 half order $5.99 half order with meat $7.49
|Sharon’s Salmon
|$18.99
Tender brown sugar glazed salmon filet served with rice pilaf and broccoli
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Table Six
6113 Whipple Ave NW, North Canton
|Popular items
|T6 Smash Burger
|$12.00
T6 special sauce, lettuce, cheese, onion + hot pickles
|Buffalo Mac & Cheese
|$12.50
house made mac and cheese topped with buffalo chicken tenders, tomatoes, herbed ranch and scallions
|Brussel Sprout Tacos
|$9.50
3 tacos stuffed with roasted brussel sprouts, sweet potatoes, sweet and spicy jalapenos, caramelized onion jam and maple aioli.