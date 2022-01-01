North Canton American restaurants you'll love

Go
North Canton restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in North Canton

91 Wood Fired Oven image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

91 Wood Fired Oven

1983 E Maple St, North Canton

Avg 4 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni Pizza$12.00
red sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese
Great Lakes Walleye$28.00
panko crusted walleye, lemon caper tarter sauce, risotto cake and tossed greens
Goat Cheese Cherry Salad - Full$11.00
mesclun greens, glazed pecans, dried cranberries & pecan crusted goat cheese, served with cherry vinaigrette
More about 91 Wood Fired Oven
Walther's Twin Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Walther's Twin Tavern

430 Applegrove St. NW, North Canton

Avg 4.1 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$9.99
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese served with sour cream and salsa
Full German HF$8.99
Golden brown home fries mixed with onions, green peppers, two eggs and American cheese, served with toast $7.99 mix in bacon, sausage or ham $9.99 half order $5.99 half order with meat $7.49
Sharon’s Salmon$18.99
Tender brown sugar glazed salmon filet served with rice pilaf and broccoli
More about Walther's Twin Tavern
Table Six image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Table Six

6113 Whipple Ave NW, North Canton

Avg 4.5 (566 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
T6 Smash Burger$12.00
T6 special sauce, lettuce, cheese, onion + hot pickles
Buffalo Mac & Cheese$12.50
house made mac and cheese topped with buffalo chicken tenders, tomatoes, herbed ranch and scallions
Brussel Sprout Tacos$9.50
3 tacos stuffed with roasted brussel sprouts, sweet potatoes, sweet and spicy jalapenos, caramelized onion jam and maple aioli.
More about Table Six
Rockne's N Canton image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rockne's N Canton

5000 Portage Street Northwest, North Canton

Avg 4 (106 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Rockne's N Canton

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in North Canton

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Hummus

Wedge Salad

Salmon

Pretzels

Chicken Salad

Map

More near North Canton to explore

Akron

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Massillon

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Wadsworth

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Canton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston