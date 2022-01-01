North Canton brewpubs & breweries you'll love
More about Shale Craft Coffee-
Shale Craft Coffee-
2700 Easton Street, North Canton
|Popular items
|Shale Burger
|$13.99
Bacon, smoked cheddar, BBQ sauce and an onion ring on our hand-pressed burger.
|Classic Burger
|$11.99
Juicy burger with your choice of cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion.
|Pulled Pork Dinner
|$13.99
Slow smoked pulled pork with apple compote.
More about Royal Docks Brewing Co.
Royal Docks Brewing Co.
2668 Easton Street NE, Canton
|Popular items
|Somer - Bottle
|$8.99
A bright, copper-hued ale with delicate notes of wildflower and grass layered over piquant flavors of pear, leather and oak gained over two years laid down in whiskey and rum barrels.
|North East - 6 Pack
|$8.99
Crisp American Light Lager
|Fried Chicken Sandwich 🐥
|$12.99
Red Cabbage Slaw. Chili - Honey Glaze. Served with Fries
More about Shale Brewing - Taproom
Shale Brewing - Taproom
7253 Whipple Ave NW, North Canton
|Popular items
|Cuban
|$10.99
Ham, pork burnt ends, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard filling a baguette pressed golden brown. Served with kettle chips.
|Jalapeno UnPoppers
|$8.99
This is our take on jalapeño poppers. Fresh, cored jalapeño peppers filled with cream cheese, shredded cheddar and bacon. Roasted and drizzled with balsamic glaze.
|Buffalo Chicken
|$9.99
Buffalo chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, toasted in a sub bun. Served with chips.