Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheese pizza in
North Canton
/
North Canton
/
Cheese Pizza
North Canton restaurants that serve cheese pizza
Royal Docks Brewing Co.
2668 Easton Street NE, Canton
No reviews yet
Kid's Cheese Pizza
$5.00
Plain Cheese Pizza
More about Royal Docks Brewing Co.
Shale Brewing - Taproom
7253 Whipple Ave NW, North Canton
No reviews yet
KIDS' CHEESE PIZZA
$5.00
More about Shale Brewing - Taproom
Browse other tasty dishes in North Canton
Chicken Salad
Salmon
Pudding
Quesadillas
Tacos
Chicken Tenders
Pies
Arugula Salad
More near North Canton to explore
Akron
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Kent
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Cuyahoga Falls
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Massillon
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Wadsworth
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Uniontown
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Barberton
No reviews yet
Stow
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Canton
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Akron
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(266 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(543 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(264 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(274 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston