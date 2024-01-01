Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesy bread in North Canton

Go
North Canton restaurants
Toast

North Canton restaurants that serve cheesy bread

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

SOL Pie Pizza

3159 Whitewood St NW, North Canton

Avg 4.7 (510 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sm Cheesy Bread$9.99
Small Homemade Dough with Garlic Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil , All Natural Mozzarella and Provolone, Parmesan and Romano, and topped with Our House Seasonings.
Lg Cheesy Bread$14.99
Medium Homemade Dough with Garlic Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil , All Natural Mozzarella and Provolone, Parmesan and Romano, and topped with Our House Seasonings.
More about SOL Pie Pizza
Consumer pic

 

Maisano's Little Italian Kitchen on Cleveland Ave NW

7831 Cleveland Ave NW, North Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesy Garlic Bread$3.90
Half loaf of our bread with whipped butter, garlic , spices and topped with cheese-then baked.
More about Maisano's Little Italian Kitchen on Cleveland Ave NW

Browse other tasty dishes in North Canton

Taco Salad

Steak Salad

Lasagna

Ravioli

Garden Salad

French Fries

Carrot Cake

Chili

Map

More near North Canton to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Massillon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

Stow

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Wadsworth

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Canton

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (393 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (230 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (325 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (206 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston