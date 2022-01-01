Chicken tenders in North Canton
North Canton restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Royal Docks Brewing Co.
Royal Docks Brewing Co.
2668 Easton Street NE, Canton
|Kid's Chicken Fingers
|$5.00
Two breaded chicken fingers served with fries and ketchup
More about The Basement Sports Bar and Grill
CHICKEN WINGS
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill
6976 Whipple Ave NW, North Canton
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.99
More about Walther's Twin Tavern
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Walther's Twin Tavern
430 Applegrove St. NW, North Canton
|GF Chicken Tenders (5)
|$8.99