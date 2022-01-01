Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in North Canton

Go
North Canton restaurants
Toast

North Canton restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Kid's Chicken Fingers image

 

Royal Docks Brewing Co.

2668 Easton Street NE, Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kid's Chicken Fingers$5.00
Two breaded chicken fingers served with fries and ketchup
More about Royal Docks Brewing Co.
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill image

CHICKEN WINGS

The Basement Sports Bar and Grill

6976 Whipple Ave NW, North Canton

Avg 4.4 (841 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$8.99
More about The Basement Sports Bar and Grill
Walther's Twin Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Walther's Twin Tavern

430 Applegrove St. NW, North Canton

Avg 4.1 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
GF Chicken Tenders (5)$8.99
More about Walther's Twin Tavern
Banner pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

6698 Strip Ave, North Canton

Avg 4.8 (3411 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Tenders$4.95
More about Aladdin's Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in North Canton

Cake

Wedge Salad

Pudding

Cheeseburgers

Cheesecake

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Pork Chops

Map

More near North Canton to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Massillon

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Wadsworth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

Stow

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston