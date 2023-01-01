Chicken wraps in North Canton
Walther's Twin Tavern
430 Applegrove St. NW, North Canton
|BBQ Chicken Wrap
|$12.49
grilled chicken tossed in bbq sauce with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and t-n-t ranch
FlavorFuel - 4230 Portage st nw
4230 Portage st nw, North Canton
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.00
Wrap filled with Our Signature chicken, shaved red onion, romaine, grape tomatoes. served on the side house made herb ranch and Classic Buffalo Sauce. Served with your choice of side.
|Blacken Chicken Wrap
|$10.00
Crisp Romaine, Sharp Cheddar cheese, blackened chicken, Chipotle Cheddar dressing, Dried Cranberries, Candied Walnuts in a low carb whole wheat wrap.