Chicken wraps in North Canton

North Canton restaurants
North Canton restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Walther's Twin Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Walther's Twin Tavern

430 Applegrove St. NW, North Canton

Avg 4.1 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Wrap$12.49
grilled chicken tossed in bbq sauce with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and t-n-t ranch
More about Walther's Twin Tavern
Item pic

 

FlavorFuel - 4230 Portage st nw

4230 Portage st nw, North Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.00
Wrap filled with Our Signature chicken, shaved red onion, romaine, grape tomatoes. served on the side house made herb ranch and Classic Buffalo Sauce. Served with your choice of side.
Blacken Chicken Wrap$10.00
Crisp Romaine, Sharp Cheddar cheese, blackened chicken, Chipotle Cheddar dressing, Dried Cranberries, Candied Walnuts in a low carb whole wheat wrap.
More about FlavorFuel - 4230 Portage st nw

