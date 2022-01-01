Chili in North Canton
North Canton restaurants that serve chili
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Walther's Twin Tavern
430 Applegrove St. NW, North Canton
|Bowl Traditional Chili
|$6.99
Served with cheese and onions
|Traditional Chili Cup
|$4.49
|cup of chili
Aladdin's Eatery
6698 Strip Ave, North Canton
|Len-Chili
|$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Half lentil, half chili
|Chili
|$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Red kidney beans, fresh vegetables, and tomatoes; mildly spicy