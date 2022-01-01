Chili in North Canton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Walther's Twin Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Walther's Twin Tavern

430 Applegrove St. NW, North Canton

Avg 4.1 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl Traditional Chili$6.99
Served with cheese and onions
Traditional Chili Cup$4.49
cup of chili
More about Walther's Twin Tavern
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

6698 Strip Ave, North Canton

Avg 4.8 (3411 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Len-Chili $5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Half lentil, half chili
Chili$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Red kidney beans, fresh vegetables, and tomatoes; mildly spicy
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Table Six image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Table Six

6113 Whipple Ave NW, North Canton

Avg 4.5 (566 reviews)
Takeout
White Chicken Chili - Bowl$7.00
house made white chicken chili, served with tortilla chips
More about Table Six

