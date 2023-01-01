Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Coleslaw in
North Canton
/
North Canton
/
Coleslaw
North Canton restaurants that serve coleslaw
Danny Boys - Canton
6081 Dressler Rd NW, North Canton
No reviews yet
Coleslaw
$2.50
More about Danny Boys - Canton
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Howlin Bird - 123 S. Main Street
123 S. Main Street, North Canton
Avg 4.8
(107 reviews)
Coleslaw
$4.50
More about The Howlin Bird - 123 S. Main Street
Browse other tasty dishes in North Canton
Cake
Sweet Potato Fries
Ravioli
Hummus
Boneless Wings
French Toast
Cheesecake
Fried Pickles
More near North Canton to explore
Akron
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Kent
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Cuyahoga Falls
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Massillon
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Barberton
No reviews yet
Stow
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Uniontown
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Wadsworth
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Canton
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Akron
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(337 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(656 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(167 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(270 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(306 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(134 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(346 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston