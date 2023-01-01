Fettuccine alfredo in North Canton
North Canton restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo
More about Danny Boys - Canton
Danny Boys - Canton
6081 Dressler Rd NW, North Canton
|Steak Fettuccine Alfredo
|$19.99
Made to Order, Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Fresh Mushrooms and Onions Tossed with Thin Sliced Strip Steak
More about 91 Wood Fired Oven - North Canton
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
91 Wood Fired Oven - North Canton
1983 E Maple St, North Canton
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$15.00
house made alfredo with fettuccine
|Fettuccine Alfredo w/ Chicken
|$20.00
house made alfredo with fettuccine and grilled chicken
|Fettuccine Alfredo w/ Shrimp
|$20.00
house made alfredo with fettuccine and sauteed shrimp