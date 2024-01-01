Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in North Canton

North Canton restaurants
North Canton restaurants that serve lasagna

Palombo's Italian Restaurant

4100 Portage St NW, North Canton

Lasagna$17.00
Layered past with rocotta cheese, Italian sausage and gound beer topped with our seasoned tomato sauce and Shredded provolone cheese
Maisano's Little Italian Kitchen on Cleveland Ave NW

7831 Cleveland Ave NW, North Canton

Lasagna$13.80
We are famous for our homemade lasagna. Made with Pasta layered with marinara, blended cheeses and eggs, herbs and spices. Protein options can be added.
