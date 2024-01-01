Lasagna in North Canton
North Canton restaurants that serve lasagna
Palombo's Italian Restaurant
4100 Portage St NW, North Canton
|Lasagna
|$17.00
Layered past with rocotta cheese, Italian sausage and gound beer topped with our seasoned tomato sauce and Shredded provolone cheese
Maisano's Little Italian Kitchen on Cleveland Ave NW
7831 Cleveland Ave NW, North Canton
|Lasagna
|$13.80
We are famous for our homemade lasagna. Made with Pasta layered with marinara, blended cheeses and eggs, herbs and spices. Protein options can be added.