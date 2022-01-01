Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in North Canton

Go
North Canton restaurants
North Canton restaurants that serve pork chops

91 Wood Fired Oven image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

91 Wood Fired Oven

1983 E Maple St, North Canton

Avg 4 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Tomahawk Pork Chop$28.00
12oz chop, whiskey peppercorn sauce, assorted peppers and yukon gold potatoes
More about 91 Wood Fired Oven
Walther's Twin Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Walther's Twin Tavern

430 Applegrove St. NW, North Canton

Avg 4.1 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Chop 1$13.99
Two juicy grilled 8oz bone-in chops erved with mashed potatoes and gravy and Mac and Cheese
Pork Chops 2$17.99
Two juicy grilled 8oz bone-in chops served with mashed potatoes and gravy and Mac and Cheese
More about Walther's Twin Tavern

