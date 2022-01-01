Pork chops in North Canton
North Canton restaurants that serve pork chops
91 Wood Fired Oven
1983 E Maple St, North Canton
|Tomahawk Pork Chop
|$28.00
12oz chop, whiskey peppercorn sauce, assorted peppers and yukon gold potatoes
Walther's Twin Tavern
430 Applegrove St. NW, North Canton
|Pork Chop 1
|$13.99
Two juicy grilled 8oz bone-in chops erved with mashed potatoes and gravy and Mac and Cheese
|Pork Chops 2
|$17.99
Two juicy grilled 8oz bone-in chops served with mashed potatoes and gravy and Mac and Cheese