Waffles in North Canton

Walther's Twin Tavern
430 Applegrove St. NW, North Canton
|Chicken and Waffles (2 waffles)
|$9.99
Table Six
6113 Whipple Ave NW, North Canton
|Chicken & Waffles - Full
|$17.50
hand breaded chicken on a house made waffle. topped with whipped butter and maple bourbon syrup
|Chicken & Waffles - Half
|$9.50
hand breaded chicken on a house made waffle. topped with whipped butter and maple bourbon syrup
|Plain Waffle
|$5.00
The Howlin Bird
123 S. Main Street, North Canton
|Waffle Stack (2)
|$8.00
|Nashville Chicken N Waffles
|$17.00
Crispy Chicken Tenders Nashville Style, Belgian Waffle, Peach Maple Syrup, Green Onion, & Compound Butter.
*Nashville Style = Hot Spicy Seasoning. No Refunds - It’s Spicy!
|Chicken N Waffles
|$17.00
BELGIAN WAFFLE
PEACH MAPLE SYRUP
CHICKEN TENDER
COMPOUND BUTTER