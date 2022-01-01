Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in North Canton

Go
North Canton restaurants
Toast

North Canton restaurants that serve waffles

Walther's Twin Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Walther's Twin Tavern

430 Applegrove St. NW, North Canton

Avg 4.1 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken and Waffles (2 waffles)$9.99
More about Walther's Twin Tavern
Table Six image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Table Six

6113 Whipple Ave NW, North Canton

Avg 4.5 (566 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Waffles - Full$17.50
hand breaded chicken on a house made waffle. topped with whipped butter and maple bourbon syrup
Chicken & Waffles - Half$9.50
hand breaded chicken on a house made waffle. topped with whipped butter and maple bourbon syrup
Plain Waffle$5.00
More about Table Six
Item pic

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Howlin Bird

123 S. Main Street, North Canton

Avg 4.8 (107 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Waffle Stack (2)$8.00
Nashville Chicken N Waffles$17.00
Crispy Chicken Tenders Nashville Style, Belgian Waffle, Peach Maple Syrup, Green Onion, & Compound Butter.
*Nashville Style = Hot Spicy Seasoning. No Refunds - It’s Spicy!
Chicken N Waffles$17.00
BELGIAN WAFFLE
PEACH MAPLE SYRUP
CHICKEN TENDER
COMPOUND BUTTER
More about The Howlin Bird

Browse other tasty dishes in North Canton

Spinach Salad

Cheesecake

Pretzels

Pies

Tacos

Cake

Cheese Pizza

Hummus

Map

More near North Canton to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Massillon

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Wadsworth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

Stow

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston