North Charleston restaurants you'll love

Contains 4 generous portions. Items requiring reheating will come with

full reheating instructions and will be packaged in oven-ready containers.

-Brown Butter Basted Half Turkey

(Upgrade to a Whole Turkey for an additional $75.

This will be the only allowed sub-in/out with the kit.

Orders for 2 Kits will receive a Whole Turkey.)

-Green Peppercorn and Herb Gravy

-Chambord Cranberry Compote

-Sweet Baby Kale and Spinach Salad

-Green Bean Casserole

-Roasted Garlic Whipped Potatoes

-Lowcountry Corn Pudding

-Buttermilk Biscuit Stuffing

-Pumpkin Cheesecake

-Bottle of JCB Brut No. 21

