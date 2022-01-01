North Charleston restaurants you'll love

North Charleston restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • North Charleston

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Caterers
Takeout box
Chinese
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try North Charleston restaurants

Mizu Asian Cuisine image

 

Mizu Asian Cuisine

8409 Dorchester Rd #101, North Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
cheese wonton$6.50
6 pieces
Sesame Chicken$9.95
Served with rice and white sauce
General Tso Chicken$9.95
Served with rice and white sauce
More about Mizu Asian Cuisine
Jackrabbit Filly image

 

Jackrabbit Filly

4628 Spruill Ave., Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Add Chopsticks
need chopsticks to enjoy your meal? just add them to the cart.
Onigiri$4.00
smoked market fish, spicy mayo, sushi rice, nori
Sichuan Hot Karaage-Don$14.00
Japanese fried chicken, soft egg, Filly sauce, ponzu, spicy chili oil, short grain rice
More about Jackrabbit Filly
The Junction Kitchen & Provisions image

 

The Junction Kitchen & Provisions

4438 Spruill ave, north charleston

Avg 4.7 (739 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Huevos Rancheros$10.95
scrambled eggs with red peppers & onions over a crispy tortilla, black bean pico, smashed avocado and goat cheese - can add ham
Not yo mamacitas Burrito$6.95
scrambled eggs, cheese, coffee rubbed bacon, sweet potato chips, whit balsamic drizzle & jalapeño chutney
Mexican Hash$12.95
cheesy hash, cactus braised pork, overeasy egg, black bean pico, jalapeño honey chutney
More about The Junction Kitchen & Provisions
Coosaw Creek Crab Shack image

 

Coosaw Creek Crab Shack

8486 Dorchester Road, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1/2 BASKET PUPS$2.99
Six made to order hush puppies served with our homemade honey butter.
HUSHPUPPY BASKET$5.99
12 made to order hush puppies served with our homemade honey butter.
Crab Stuff Flounder$21.99
Two filet of flounder with a crab cake baked in the middle topped with a crab cream sauce, Parmesan, scallions and tomatoes, served with two sides.
More about Coosaw Creek Crab Shack
Sportsbook image

 

Sportsbook

4950 centre pointe drive ste 166, north charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ranch$0.25
Fries$2.99
Loaded Nachos$9.99
More about Sportsbook
Southern Roots Smokehouse image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Southern Roots Smokehouse

1083 East Montague Ave, North Charleston

Avg 4.2 (599 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pick 1$13.00
Our signature hickory smoked meats with choice of two sides
Pick 2$17.00
Our signature hickory smoked meats with choice of two sides
Mac and Cheese Balls$10.00
baked mac and cheese, hand breaded and deep fried
More about Southern Roots Smokehouse
Poke Cafe image

 

Poke Cafe

7620 rivers ave 355, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
6. Rainbow Poke Bowl$13.95
sushi rice , tempura flakes, masago, mango, avocado, tuna & salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce
3. Volcano poke Bowl$12.95
poke salad, with avocado , masago. mango, spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy crab with spicy mayo
One Size (2 protein)$11.95
More about Poke Cafe
MOMO - Riverfront Park image

 

MOMO - Riverfront Park

1049 Everglades Avenue, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
PATTY MELT$14.00
two smashed diner style patties. roasted mushrooms. caramelized onion. swiss. shaved lettuce. A1 aoili. toasted brioche
FRIED CHICKEN$12.00
buttermilk brined. white cheddar pimento cheese. shaved lettuce. pickle. martin's bun
KETTLE COOKED TURKEY$12.00
brioche. aged cheddar. romaine. apple berry jam
More about MOMO - Riverfront Park
Holy City Brewing image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Holy City Brewing

1021 Aragon Ave., North Charleston

Avg 4.7 (2324 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PRETZELS (TWO)$10.00
BRUSHED WITH BROWN BUTTER THEN SPRINKLED WITH SALT. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF BEER CHEESE AND IPA MUSTARD.
CHICKEN WINGS$13.00
FIRST SMOKED THEN FRIED AND SERVED WITH RANCH OR BLEU CHEESE.
SAUCES: BUFFALO, PLUFF MUD BBQ, HOT GARLIC PARM, HONEY SAMBAL, B&S KOREAN MUSTARD, HOT GREEN CHILE
DRY RUBS: DIRTY DUST, NASHVILLE HOT, SWEET BBQ
FALAFEL BURGER$12.00
CRISPY FALAFEL PATTY, RED PEPPER WALNUT SPREAD, LEMON POPPYSEED YOGURT, GREENS, SPROUTS, ON PITA
More about Holy City Brewing
Cru Catering image

 

Cru Catering

1784 Harmon Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Thanksgiving Kit (*Most Popular*)$275.00
Contains 4 generous portions. Items requiring reheating will come with
full reheating instructions and will be packaged in oven-ready containers.
-Brown Butter Basted Half Turkey
(Upgrade to a Whole Turkey for an additional $75.
This will be the only allowed sub-in/out with the kit.
Orders for 2 Kits will receive a Whole Turkey.)
-Green Peppercorn and Herb Gravy
-Chambord Cranberry Compote
-Sweet Baby Kale and Spinach Salad
-Green Bean Casserole
-Roasted Garlic Whipped Potatoes
-Lowcountry Corn Pudding
-Buttermilk Biscuit Stuffing
-Pumpkin Cheesecake
-Bottle of JCB Brut No. 21
Whole Turkey$180.00
Joyce Farms, Lemon and Sweet Onion Brined, Brown Butter Basted
12-14 lb. (pre-cooked weight)
~8-10 servings
Choose Pick Up Location *REQUIRED*
You must choose a pickup location before submitting your order. Contact hello@crucatering.com if you have any questions!
More about Cru Catering
Manny's Mediterranean Cafe image

 

Manny's Mediterranean Cafe

3032 W. Montague Ave, N. Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own Burger$8.99
1/2 Pound Fresh and USDA Choice Beef Hand Pattied and Grilled to Perfection! All of our burgers are served "Naked", You build them how like them.
Manny’s Greek Salad$9.99
Extra Tzatziki$0.49
More about Manny's Mediterranean Cafe
Stoner's Pizza Joint image

 

Stoner's Pizza Joint

7001 Dorechester Road, N. Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
10 Wing
10 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!
Small Cheese Stixs
Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough.
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
Carolina Crab House image

 

Carolina Crab House

4950 Centre Pointe Dr Ste 146, North Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Thursday$34.99
1/2 LB No Head Shrimp
1 LB Snow Crab
Low Country Boil$28.99
1/2 LB No Head Shrimp
1/2 LB Snow Crab
1/2 LB Sausage
2 Eggs
Monday$26.99
1/2 LB Black Mussel
1/2 LB No Head Shrimp
1/2 LB Snow Crab
More about Carolina Crab House
Tsunami North Charleston image

SUSHI

Tsunami North Charleston

8530 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston

Avg 4.4 (1184 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beef Potstickers$7.00
Any 2 Rolls$12.95
Crispy Wontons$7.00
More about Tsunami North Charleston
Well Drinks Smoothie Bar image

 

Well Drinks Smoothie Bar

8530 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pro Peanut (cal. 640)$7.00
More about Well Drinks Smoothie Bar
Tobo Sushi image

 

Tobo Sushi

2025 Reynolds Avenue, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
More about Tobo Sushi
Restaurant banner

 

Steel City Pizza - North Charleston

8600 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Calzone$8.95
Create you own calzone
Farmhouse Chicken Salad$11.95
Crisp lettuce, grilled chicken breast, egg, smoked bacon, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, and croutons.
Garden Salad
Crisp lettuce, onion and cherry tomatoes, topped off with mozzarella, provolone cheese and seasoned croutons.
More about Steel City Pizza - North Charleston
Restaurant banner

 

Tobo Sushi

2025 Reynolds Avenue, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Tobo Sushi
Restaurant banner

 

Tobo Sushi

2025 Reynolds Avenue, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Tobo Sushi
The Jamaican Patty & Caribbean Grocery image

 

The Jamaican Patty & Caribbean Grocery

5093 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Jamaican Patty & Caribbean Grocery
Restaurant banner

 

Santi's - Downtown Charleston

1302 Meeting Street Rd, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Santi's - Downtown Charleston

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in North Charleston

Mac And Cheese

Cheeseburgers

Potstickers

Shrimp Basket

Wontons

