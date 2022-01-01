North Charleston restaurants you'll love
North Charleston's top cuisines
Must-try North Charleston restaurants
Mizu Asian Cuisine
8409 Dorchester Rd #101, North Charleston
|Popular items
|cheese wonton
|$6.50
6 pieces
|Sesame Chicken
|$9.95
Served with rice and white sauce
|General Tso Chicken
|$9.95
Served with rice and white sauce
Jackrabbit Filly
4628 Spruill Ave., Charleston
|Popular items
|Add Chopsticks
need chopsticks to enjoy your meal? just add them to the cart.
|Onigiri
|$4.00
smoked market fish, spicy mayo, sushi rice, nori
|Sichuan Hot Karaage-Don
|$14.00
Japanese fried chicken, soft egg, Filly sauce, ponzu, spicy chili oil, short grain rice
The Junction Kitchen & Provisions
4438 Spruill ave, north charleston
|Popular items
|Huevos Rancheros
|$10.95
scrambled eggs with red peppers & onions over a crispy tortilla, black bean pico, smashed avocado and goat cheese - can add ham
|Not yo mamacitas Burrito
|$6.95
scrambled eggs, cheese, coffee rubbed bacon, sweet potato chips, whit balsamic drizzle & jalapeño chutney
|Mexican Hash
|$12.95
cheesy hash, cactus braised pork, overeasy egg, black bean pico, jalapeño honey chutney
Coosaw Creek Crab Shack
8486 Dorchester Road, Charleston
|Popular items
|1/2 BASKET PUPS
|$2.99
Six made to order hush puppies served with our homemade honey butter.
|HUSHPUPPY BASKET
|$5.99
12 made to order hush puppies served with our homemade honey butter.
|Crab Stuff Flounder
|$21.99
Two filet of flounder with a crab cake baked in the middle topped with a crab cream sauce, Parmesan, scallions and tomatoes, served with two sides.
Sportsbook
4950 centre pointe drive ste 166, north charleston
|Popular items
|Ranch
|$0.25
|Fries
|$2.99
|Loaded Nachos
|$9.99
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Southern Roots Smokehouse
1083 East Montague Ave, North Charleston
|Popular items
|Pick 1
|$13.00
Our signature hickory smoked meats with choice of two sides
|Pick 2
|$17.00
Our signature hickory smoked meats with choice of two sides
|Mac and Cheese Balls
|$10.00
baked mac and cheese, hand breaded and deep fried
Poke Cafe
7620 rivers ave 355, North Charleston
|Popular items
|6. Rainbow Poke Bowl
|$13.95
sushi rice , tempura flakes, masago, mango, avocado, tuna & salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce
|3. Volcano poke Bowl
|$12.95
poke salad, with avocado , masago. mango, spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy crab with spicy mayo
|One Size (2 protein)
|$11.95
MOMO - Riverfront Park
1049 Everglades Avenue, North Charleston
|Popular items
|PATTY MELT
|$14.00
two smashed diner style patties. roasted mushrooms. caramelized onion. swiss. shaved lettuce. A1 aoili. toasted brioche
|FRIED CHICKEN
|$12.00
buttermilk brined. white cheddar pimento cheese. shaved lettuce. pickle. martin's bun
|KETTLE COOKED TURKEY
|$12.00
brioche. aged cheddar. romaine. apple berry jam
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Holy City Brewing
1021 Aragon Ave., North Charleston
|Popular items
|PRETZELS (TWO)
|$10.00
BRUSHED WITH BROWN BUTTER THEN SPRINKLED WITH SALT. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF BEER CHEESE AND IPA MUSTARD.
|CHICKEN WINGS
|$13.00
FIRST SMOKED THEN FRIED AND SERVED WITH RANCH OR BLEU CHEESE.
SAUCES: BUFFALO, PLUFF MUD BBQ, HOT GARLIC PARM, HONEY SAMBAL, B&S KOREAN MUSTARD, HOT GREEN CHILE
DRY RUBS: DIRTY DUST, NASHVILLE HOT, SWEET BBQ
|FALAFEL BURGER
|$12.00
CRISPY FALAFEL PATTY, RED PEPPER WALNUT SPREAD, LEMON POPPYSEED YOGURT, GREENS, SPROUTS, ON PITA
Cru Catering
1784 Harmon Street, Charleston
|Popular items
|Thanksgiving Kit (*Most Popular*)
|$275.00
Contains 4 generous portions. Items requiring reheating will come with
full reheating instructions and will be packaged in oven-ready containers.
-Brown Butter Basted Half Turkey
(Upgrade to a Whole Turkey for an additional $75.
This will be the only allowed sub-in/out with the kit.
Orders for 2 Kits will receive a Whole Turkey.)
-Green Peppercorn and Herb Gravy
-Chambord Cranberry Compote
-Sweet Baby Kale and Spinach Salad
-Green Bean Casserole
-Roasted Garlic Whipped Potatoes
-Lowcountry Corn Pudding
-Buttermilk Biscuit Stuffing
-Pumpkin Cheesecake
-Bottle of JCB Brut No. 21
|Whole Turkey
|$180.00
Joyce Farms, Lemon and Sweet Onion Brined, Brown Butter Basted
12-14 lb. (pre-cooked weight)
~8-10 servings
|Choose Pick Up Location *REQUIRED*
You must choose a pickup location before submitting your order. Contact hello@crucatering.com if you have any questions!
Manny's Mediterranean Cafe
3032 W. Montague Ave, N. Charleston
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Burger
|$8.99
1/2 Pound Fresh and USDA Choice Beef Hand Pattied and Grilled to Perfection! All of our burgers are served "Naked", You build them how like them.
|Manny’s Greek Salad
|$9.99
|Extra Tzatziki
|$0.49
Stoner's Pizza Joint
7001 Dorechester Road, N. Charleston
|Popular items
|Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
|10 Wing
10 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!
|Small Cheese Stixs
Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough.
Carolina Crab House
4950 Centre Pointe Dr Ste 146, North Charleston
|Popular items
|Thursday
|$34.99
1/2 LB No Head Shrimp
1 LB Snow Crab
|Low Country Boil
|$28.99
1/2 LB No Head Shrimp
1/2 LB Snow Crab
1/2 LB Sausage
2 Eggs
|Monday
|$26.99
1/2 LB Black Mussel
1/2 LB No Head Shrimp
1/2 LB Snow Crab
SUSHI
Tsunami North Charleston
8530 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston
|Popular items
|Beef Potstickers
|$7.00
|Any 2 Rolls
|$12.95
|Crispy Wontons
|$7.00
Well Drinks Smoothie Bar
8530 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston
|Popular items
|Pro Peanut (cal. 640)
|$7.00
Steel City Pizza - North Charleston
8600 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
|Popular items
|Calzone
|$8.95
Create you own calzone
|Farmhouse Chicken Salad
|$11.95
Crisp lettuce, grilled chicken breast, egg, smoked bacon, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, and croutons.
|Garden Salad
Crisp lettuce, onion and cherry tomatoes, topped off with mozzarella, provolone cheese and seasoned croutons.
The Jamaican Patty & Caribbean Grocery
5093 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
Santi's - Downtown Charleston
1302 Meeting Street Rd, Charleston