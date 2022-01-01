North Charleston American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in North Charleston
Jackrabbit Filly
4628 Spruill Ave., Charleston
|Popular items
|Add Chopsticks
need chopsticks to enjoy your meal? just add them to the cart.
|O.G. Chirashi
|$15.00
market fish, masago, spicy mayo, ponzu, pickled cucumbers and ginger, furikake, sushi rice
|Karaage-Don
|$14.00
Japanese fried chicken, shaved cabbage, soft egg, sweet lemon mayo, ponzu, sushi rice
The Junction Kitchen & Provisions
4438 Spruill ave, north charleston
|Popular items
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$8.95
two biscuits with sausage or mushroom gravy
|Huevos Rancheros
|$10.95
scrambled eggs with red peppers & onions over a crispy tortilla, black bean pico, smashed avocado and goat cheese - can add ham
|The Boring 3
|$8.95
classic breakfast trio - choice of meat and egg style served up with shredded hash browns
Sportsbook
4950 centre pointe drive ste 166, north charleston
|Popular items
|Ranch
|$0.25
|Fries
|$2.99
|Loaded Nachos
|$9.99
MOMO - Riverfront Park
1049 Everglades Avenue, North Charleston
|Popular items
|MOMO burger
|$11.00
smashed diner style patty. shaved lettuce. tomato. onion. pickle. american cheese. special sauce. martin's bun
|Kettle turkey
|$12.00
brioche. aged cheddar. romaine. apple berry jam
|PATTY MELT
|$14.00
two smashed diner style patties. roasted mushrooms. caramelized onion. swiss. shaved lettuce. A1 aoili. toasted brioche