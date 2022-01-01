North Charleston American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in North Charleston

Jackrabbit Filly image

 

Jackrabbit Filly

4628 Spruill Ave., Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Add Chopsticks
need chopsticks to enjoy your meal? just add them to the cart.
O.G. Chirashi$15.00
market fish, masago, spicy mayo, ponzu,  pickled cucumbers and ginger, furikake, sushi rice
Karaage-Don$14.00
Japanese fried chicken, shaved cabbage, soft egg,  sweet lemon mayo, ponzu, sushi rice
More about Jackrabbit Filly
The Junction Kitchen & Provisions image

 

The Junction Kitchen & Provisions

4438 Spruill ave, north charleston

Avg 4.7 (739 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Biscuits & Gravy$8.95
two biscuits with sausage or mushroom gravy
Huevos Rancheros$10.95
scrambled eggs with red peppers & onions over a crispy tortilla, black bean pico, smashed avocado and goat cheese - can add ham
The Boring 3$8.95
classic breakfast trio - choice of meat and egg style served up with shredded hash browns
More about The Junction Kitchen & Provisions
Sportsbook image

 

Sportsbook

4950 centre pointe drive ste 166, north charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ranch$0.25
Fries$2.99
Loaded Nachos$9.99
More about Sportsbook
MOMO - Riverfront Park image

 

MOMO - Riverfront Park

1049 Everglades Avenue, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
MOMO burger$11.00
smashed diner style patty. shaved lettuce. tomato. onion. pickle. american cheese. special sauce. martin's bun
Kettle turkey$12.00
brioche. aged cheddar. romaine. apple berry jam
PATTY MELT$14.00
two smashed diner style patties. roasted mushrooms. caramelized onion. swiss. shaved lettuce. A1 aoili. toasted brioche
More about MOMO - Riverfront Park

