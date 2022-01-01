North Charleston bars & lounges you'll love

Jackrabbit Filly image

 

Jackrabbit Filly

4628 Spruill Ave., Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Add Chopsticks
need chopsticks to enjoy your meal? just add them to the cart.
O.G. Chirashi$15.00
market fish, masago, spicy mayo, ponzu,  pickled cucumbers and ginger, furikake, sushi rice
Karaage-Don$14.00
Japanese fried chicken, shaved cabbage, soft egg,  sweet lemon mayo, ponzu, sushi rice
More about Jackrabbit Filly
Sportsbook image

 

Sportsbook

4950 centre pointe drive ste 166, north charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ranch$0.25
Fries$2.99
Loaded Nachos$9.99
More about Sportsbook
Southern Roots Smokehouse image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Southern Roots Smokehouse

1083 East Montague Ave, North Charleston

Avg 4.2 (599 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pick 1$13.00
Our signature hickory smoked meats with choice of two sides
Pick 2$17.00
Our signature hickory smoked meats with choice of two sides
Mac and Cheese Balls$10.00
baked mac and cheese, hand breaded and deep fried
More about Southern Roots Smokehouse
MOMO - Riverfront Park image

 

MOMO - Riverfront Park

1049 Everglades Avenue, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
MOMO burger$11.00
smashed diner style patty. shaved lettuce. tomato. onion. pickle. american cheese. special sauce. martin's bun
Kettle turkey$12.00
brioche. aged cheddar. romaine. apple berry jam
PATTY MELT$14.00
two smashed diner style patties. roasted mushrooms. caramelized onion. swiss. shaved lettuce. A1 aoili. toasted brioche
More about MOMO - Riverfront Park
Carolina Crab House image

 

Carolina Crab House

4950 Centre Pointe Dr Ste 146, North Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Thursday$34.99
1/2 LB No Head Shrimp
1 LB Snow Crab
Low Country Boil$28.99
1/2 LB No Head Shrimp
1/2 LB Snow Crab
1/2 LB Sausage
2 Eggs
Monday$26.99
1/2 LB Black Mussel
1/2 LB No Head Shrimp
1/2 LB Snow Crab
More about Carolina Crab House
Restaurant banner

 

Steel City Pizza - North Charleston

8600 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Calzone$8.95
Create you own calzone
Farmhouse Chicken Salad$11.95
Crisp lettuce, grilled chicken breast, egg, smoked bacon, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, and croutons.
Garden Salad
Crisp lettuce, onion and cherry tomatoes, topped off with mozzarella, provolone cheese and seasoned croutons.
More about Steel City Pizza - North Charleston

