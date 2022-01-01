North Charleston bars & lounges you'll love
Jackrabbit Filly
4628 Spruill Ave., Charleston
|Add Chopsticks
need chopsticks to enjoy your meal? just add them to the cart.
|O.G. Chirashi
|$15.00
market fish, masago, spicy mayo, ponzu, pickled cucumbers and ginger, furikake, sushi rice
|Karaage-Don
|$14.00
Japanese fried chicken, shaved cabbage, soft egg, sweet lemon mayo, ponzu, sushi rice
Sportsbook
4950 centre pointe drive ste 166, north charleston
|Popular items
|Ranch
|$0.25
|Fries
|$2.99
|Loaded Nachos
|$9.99
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Southern Roots Smokehouse
1083 East Montague Ave, North Charleston
|Popular items
|Pick 1
|$13.00
Our signature hickory smoked meats with choice of two sides
|Pick 2
|$17.00
Our signature hickory smoked meats with choice of two sides
|Mac and Cheese Balls
|$10.00
baked mac and cheese, hand breaded and deep fried
MOMO - Riverfront Park
1049 Everglades Avenue, North Charleston
|Popular items
|MOMO burger
|$11.00
smashed diner style patty. shaved lettuce. tomato. onion. pickle. american cheese. special sauce. martin's bun
|Kettle turkey
|$12.00
brioche. aged cheddar. romaine. apple berry jam
|PATTY MELT
|$14.00
two smashed diner style patties. roasted mushrooms. caramelized onion. swiss. shaved lettuce. A1 aoili. toasted brioche
Carolina Crab House
4950 Centre Pointe Dr Ste 146, North Charleston
|Popular items
|Thursday
|$34.99
1/2 LB No Head Shrimp
1 LB Snow Crab
|Low Country Boil
|$28.99
1/2 LB No Head Shrimp
1/2 LB Snow Crab
1/2 LB Sausage
2 Eggs
|Monday
|$26.99
1/2 LB Black Mussel
1/2 LB No Head Shrimp
1/2 LB Snow Crab
Steel City Pizza - North Charleston
8600 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
|Popular items
|Calzone
|$8.95
Create you own calzone
|Farmhouse Chicken Salad
|$11.95
Crisp lettuce, grilled chicken breast, egg, smoked bacon, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, and croutons.
|Garden Salad
Crisp lettuce, onion and cherry tomatoes, topped off with mozzarella, provolone cheese and seasoned croutons.