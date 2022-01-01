Beef soup in North Charleston
North Charleston restaurants that serve beef soup
More about Mizu Asian Cuisine
Mizu Asian Cuisine
8409 Dorchester Rd #101, North Charleston
|Beef udon soup
|$11.95
More about Thailicious 2 - 7013 Dorchester Rd Unit A
Thailicious 2 - 7013 Dorchester Rd Unit A
7013 Dorchester Rd Unit A, North Charleston
|E1 Bangkok Boat Beef Noodle Soup (Kuay Tiew Rua)
|$18.95
Thai style noodle dish, which has a strong flavor. It contains both pork and beef, Bean sprout, Scallion, Basil as well as Dark soy sauce, in a Brown herb broth.