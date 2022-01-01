Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef soup in North Charleston

Go
North Charleston restaurants
Toast

North Charleston restaurants that serve beef soup

Mizu Asian Cuisine image

 

Mizu Asian Cuisine

8409 Dorchester Rd #101, North Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef udon soup$11.95
More about Mizu Asian Cuisine
Item pic

 

Thailicious 2 - 7013 Dorchester Rd Unit A

7013 Dorchester Rd Unit A, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
E1 Bangkok Boat Beef Noodle Soup (Kuay Tiew Rua)$18.95
Thai style noodle dish, which has a strong flavor. It contains both pork and beef, Bean sprout, Scallion, Basil as well as Dark soy sauce, in a Brown herb broth.
More about Thailicious 2 - 7013 Dorchester Rd Unit A

Browse other tasty dishes in North Charleston

Sweet Potato Fries

Green Beans

Shrimp Rolls

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Fried Steaks

Hibachi Steaks

Quesadillas

Chicken Salad

Map

More near North Charleston to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.7 (73 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (133 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (561 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston