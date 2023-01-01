Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in North Charleston

North Charleston restaurants
North Charleston restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Steel City Pizza - North Charleston - 8600 Dorchester Road

8600 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.95
Strips of grilled chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce, with shredded lettuce and homemade ranch dressing wrapped in a ﬂ our tortilla.
More about Steel City Pizza - North Charleston - 8600 Dorchester Road
Dig in the Park - Park Circle - 1049 East Montague Avenue

1049 East Montague Avenue, North Charleston

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$0.00
Hand-breaded chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, ranch or blue cheese & choice of buffalo sauce in a tomato basil wrap
More about Dig in the Park - Park Circle - 1049 East Montague Avenue

