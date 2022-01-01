Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

California rolls in North Charleston

Go
North Charleston restaurants
Toast

North Charleston restaurants that serve california rolls

Item pic

 

Poke Cafe

7620 rivers ave 355, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
California Roll$5.95
crab, avocado & cucumber
More about Poke Cafe
Tobo Sushi image

 

Tobo Sushi - Ship's Wheel

2025 Reynolds Avenue, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
California Roll$7.50
Snow Crab, cucumber, avocado
More about Tobo Sushi - Ship's Wheel

Browse other tasty dishes in North Charleston

Chili

Mac And Cheese

Edamame

Cake

Chicken Wraps

Wontons

Teriyaki Steaks

Philly Rolls

Map

More near North Charleston to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (130 restaurants)

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.7 (66 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (130 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (519 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (655 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston