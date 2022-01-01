Cheeseburgers in North Charleston
North Charleston restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Coosaw Creek Crab Shack
8486 Dorchester Road, Charleston
|CHEESEBURGER
|$12.99
Burger topped with LTO served with one side.
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Southern Roots Smokehouse
1083 East Montague Ave, North Charleston
|Cheeseburger
|$13.00
1/2 pound patty, choice of provolone or cheddar
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Holy City Brewing
1021 Aragon Ave., North Charleston
|KID CHEESEBURGER & FRIES
|$5.00
Steel City Pizza - North Charleston
8600 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
|12" Cheeseburger
|$17.95
Our Special sauce, topped with ground Angus beef, smoked bacon, red onion, dill pickle chips, Cheez Whiz, and cheddar jack cheese.
|Cauliflower Cheeseburger
|$15.00
|16" Cheeseburger
|$24.95
Our Special sauce, topped with ground Angus beef, smoked bacon, red onion, dill pickle chips, Cheez Whiz, and cheddar jack cheese.