Cheeseburgers in North Charleston

North Charleston restaurants
North Charleston restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Coosaw Creek Crab Shack image

 

Coosaw Creek Crab Shack

8486 Dorchester Road, Charleston

TakeoutDelivery
CHEESEBURGER$12.99
Burger topped with LTO served with one side.
Southern Roots Smokehouse image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Southern Roots Smokehouse

1083 East Montague Ave, North Charleston

Avg 4.2 (599 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheeseburger$13.00
1/2 pound patty, choice of provolone or cheddar
Holy City Brewing image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Holy City Brewing

1021 Aragon Ave., North Charleston

Avg 4.7 (2324 reviews)
Takeout
KID CHEESEBURGER & FRIES$5.00
Restaurant banner

 

Steel City Pizza - North Charleston

8600 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

TakeoutFast Pay
12" Cheeseburger$17.95
Our Special sauce, topped with ground Angus beef, smoked bacon, red onion, dill pickle chips, Cheez Whiz, and cheddar jack cheese.
Cauliflower Cheeseburger$15.00
16" Cheeseburger$24.95
Our Special sauce, topped with ground Angus beef, smoked bacon, red onion, dill pickle chips, Cheez Whiz, and cheddar jack cheese.
