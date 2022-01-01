Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in North Charleston

Go
North Charleston restaurants
Toast

North Charleston restaurants that serve chicken salad

Smoked Chicken Ceasar Salad Wrap image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Southern Roots Smokehouse

1083 East Montague Ave, North Charleston

Avg 4.2 (599 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Chicken Ceasar Salad Wrap$12.00
Pulled chicken, lettuce, parmesan, and ceasar dressing
More about Southern Roots Smokehouse
Item pic

 

Stoner's Pizza Joint

7001 Dorchester Road, N. Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh-cut romaine lettuce, topped with slow smoked chicken, aged parmesan cheese, and croutons with creamy Caesar dressing.
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
Carolina Crab House image

 

Carolina Crab House - Tanger

4950 Centre Pointe Dr Ste 146, North Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$7.95
More about Carolina Crab House - Tanger
Restaurant banner

 

Steel City Pizza - North Charleston

8600 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Farmhouse Chicken Salad$13.95
Crisp lettuce, grilled chicken breast, egg, smoked bacon, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, and croutons.
More about Steel City Pizza - North Charleston

Browse other tasty dishes in North Charleston

Grilled Chicken

Grits

Fried Rice

Hibachi Steaks

Omelettes

Nachos

Teriyaki Bowls

Udon Noodles

Map

More near North Charleston to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.7 (63 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (495 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston