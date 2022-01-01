Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in North Charleston

North Charleston restaurants
North Charleston restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Jackrabbit Filly image

 

Jackrabbit Filly

4628 Spruill Ave., Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Fingers Plate$8.00
chicken fingers, rice, seasonal vegetable, fancy sauce
More about Jackrabbit Filly
The Junction Kitchen & Provisions image

 

The Junction Kitchen & Provisions

4438 Spruill ave, north charleston

Avg 4.7 (739 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Strips$5.75
More about The Junction Kitchen & Provisions
Sportsbook image

 

Sportsbook

4950 centre pointe drive ste 166, north charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.50
More about Sportsbook
Southern Roots Smokehouse image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Southern Roots Smokehouse

1083 East Montague Ave, North Charleston

Avg 4.2 (599 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$13.00
More about Southern Roots Smokehouse
Carolina Crab House image

 

Carolina Crab House - Tanger

4950 Centre Pointe Dr Ste 146, North Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders Basket (4)$10.95
Chicken Tender(4)$7.95
More about Carolina Crab House - Tanger
Restaurant banner

 

Steel City Pizza - North Charleston

8600 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fingers$8.95
Breaded all white meat chicken breast served with a side of honey mustard or BBQ for dipping.
Kids Chicken Fingers$5.95
More about Steel City Pizza - North Charleston

