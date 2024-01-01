Fried pickles in North Charleston
North Charleston restaurants that serve fried pickles
Holy City Brewing
1021 Aragon Ave., North Charleston
|FRIED PICKLES
|$10.00
Dig in the Park - Park Circle - 1049 East Montague Avenue
1049 East Montague Avenue, North Charleston
|FRIED PICKLES
|$7.99
Lightly battered and fried pickle chips, served with a spicy ranch dipping sauce
Chill N Grill - Ashley Phosphate
2810 Ashley Phosphate Rd A-1, North Charleston
|Jamaican Fried Pickles
|$9.25
Lightly breaded and fried pickle chips tossed in a Jamaican Jerk seasonings served with spicy ranch dressing