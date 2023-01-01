Italian sandwiches in North Charleston
Stoner's Pizza Joint - North Charleston
7001 Dorchester Road, N. Charleston
|Italian Steak Sandwich
|$10.98
Steak topped with onions, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese. Served with chips or breadsticks.
Hazel and Hank's Gourmet Market - 5117c Dorchester Rd
5117c Dorchester Rd, North Charleston
|Chicago Italian Beef Sandwich
|$13.00
Our signature Chicago Italian beef sandwich is made with thinly sliced, slow-roasted beef simmered in a rich au jus and piled high on a locally sourced soft roll, finished with house-made giardiniera (spicy pickled vegetables).