Italian sandwiches in North Charleston

North Charleston restaurants
North Charleston restaurants that serve italian sandwiches

Item pic

 

Stoner's Pizza Joint - North Charleston

7001 Dorchester Road, N. Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Steak Sandwich$10.98
Steak topped with onions, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese. Served with chips or breadsticks.
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint - North Charleston
Main pic

 

Hazel and Hank's Gourmet Market - 5117c Dorchester Rd

5117c Dorchester Rd, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicago Italian Beef Sandwich$13.00
Our signature Chicago Italian beef sandwich is made with thinly sliced, slow-roasted beef simmered in a rich au jus and piled high on a locally sourced soft roll, finished with house-made giardiniera (spicy pickled vegetables).
More about Hazel and Hank's Gourmet Market - 5117c Dorchester Rd

