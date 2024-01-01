North Charleston restaurants you'll love
Must-try North Charleston restaurants
Mizu Asian Cuisine
8409 Dorchester Rd #101, North Charleston
|Popular items
|Potstickers(Gyoza)
|$6.95
6 pieces
|Hibachi Chicken
|$14.95
Teriyaki chieken,veg,fried rice, 2 white sauce
|Spring Rolls
|$5.95
3 pieces
Jackrabbit Filly
4628 Spruill Ave., Charleston
|Popular items
|Sichuan Stir Fry
|$16.00
mkt vegetables, baby corn, rice cakes, onion, soy, chili oil, lime; allergens: gluten
|Three Pepper Stir Fry
|$16.00
mixed local sweet peppers and potatoes, Holy City Hog's Sichuan pork, black bean ginger sauce
|Crab Bao
|$7.00
NC crab, pickled shallots, fresno chiles, buttermilk wasabi aioli.
The Junction Kitchen & Provisions - 4438 Spruill ave
4438 Spruill ave, north charleston
|Popular items
|The Boring 3
|$9.95
classic breakfast trio - choice of meat and egg style served up with shredded hash browns
|Croissant French Toast
|$12.75
with bourbon butter and rosemary maple syrup
|Mexican Hash
|$14.75
cheesy hash, cactus braised pork, overeasy egg, black bean pico, jalapeño honey chutney
Sportsbook - at Tanger Outlets
4950 centre pointe drive ste 166, north charleston
|Popular items
|Sweet Tea (Gallon)
|$11.00
Comes with Cups + Ice!
|Tailgate Sampler
|$19.00
|Big House Salad
|$12.00
MOMO - Riverfront Park - 1049 Everglades Avenue
1049 Everglades Avenue, North Charleston
|Popular items
|SMOKED CHICKEN THIGHS
|$15.00
romaine. peanut. lime. pickled peppers. hot maple sauce
|FRIED CHICKEN
|$14.00
buttermilk brined. white cheddar pimento cheese. shaved lettuce. pickle. martin's bun
|BLUBERRY-BASIL SALAD
|$14.00
local lettuces. charred apricot. candied walnut. feta. blueberry vinaigrette
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Holy City Brewing
1021 Aragon Ave., North Charleston
|Popular items
|B.Y.O. CHEESEBURGER
|$11.00
PLAIN CHEESE BURGER
|HCB ENTREE SALAD
|$10.00
HEIRLOOM CHERRY TOMATOES, SHAVED RADISH, CUCUMBER, ONIONS,
CRUMBLED GOAT CHEESE, AND MUSTARD PRETZEL CROUTONS WITH A CHOICE OF HEFEWEIZEN VINAIGRETTE, RANCH, OR BLUE CHEESE
[ADD BACON LARDON $3]
[ADD CHICKEN $4]
[ADD STEAK $4]
[ADD FALAFEL $4]
[ADD BURGER $4]
[ADD GYRO MEAT $4]
[ADD PORKSTRAMI $4]
[ADD SHRIMP $6]
|FALAFEL SANDWICH
|$12.00
CRISPY FALAFEL PATTY, RED PEPPER WALNUT SPREAD, LEMON POPPYSEED YOGURT, GREENS, SPROUTS, ON PITA
Poke Cafe - Centre Pointe -
4959 Centre Pointe Drive, North Charleston
|Popular items
|Shrimp & Crab Poké Bowl
|$13.75
Sushi Rice, cucumber, avocado, masago, ginger, shrimp, crab, poke sauce and white sauce.
|Build Your Own Poké Bowl
|$13.75
Create healthy and tasty meals, and remember to balance your meals with a variety of nutrients.
|Chicken Poké Bowl
|$13.75
Sushi Rice, chicken, edamame, carrots, avocado, cucumber, poke sauce & garlic cream.
King BBQ
2029 Carver Ave, North Charleston
|Popular items
|Dan Dan Noodles
|$8.00
lo mein noodles, sesame, soy, spicy chili crisp. Available in large size only.
|BBQ on Noodles
|$16.00
your choice of one protein plus bok choy, scallion ginger relish, seasoned soy
|BBQ on Rice
|$16.00
your choice of one protein plus bok choy, scallion ginger relish, seasoned soy, white rice
Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.
1505 King Street, Suite 115, Charleston
|Popular items
|Crispy Okra
|$10.00
Lime Aioli, Candied Benne Seed
|Cuban
|$16.00
Ham, Pulled Pork, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Mayo, Mustard, Mojo (No substitutions or omissions).
|Kids Hot Dog
|$6.00
Fries
Taste of Thai Express - Dorchester
5117 Dorchester Rd, Charleston
|Popular items
|Green Curry (L)
|$11.50
Bamboo shoots, eggplant, green beans, and basil
|Golden Noodles (L)
|$11.50
Wide rice noodles, egg, onions bell peppers, broccoli, carrot, green bean, and basil in yellow curry sauce
|Pot Sticker
|$7.95
6 pieces. Ground chicken, cabbage, onion, garlic, ginger, and peppers in wonton wrap
Stoner's Pizza Joint - North Charleston, SC
7001 Dorchester Road, N. Charleston
|Popular items
|Small Carolina Special
|$15.99
Small one topping pizza, 5 Traditional or 7 Boneless wings, and a can soda!
|Football Party Special
|$34.99
Celebrate football with us!
Two really big pizzas with up to five toppings each!
|Pep-N-Rollie
|$0.00
Stoner's dough stuffed with pepperoni and mozzarella. Then rolled and cut into six. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
Thailicious 2
7013 Dorchester Rd , North Charleston
|Popular items
|A7 Thai Wings
|$11.95
A pound of chicken wings marinated in lemongrass flavor.
|A2 Fresh Basil Roll (2)
|$7.95
Chilled rice paper roll filled with Shrimp, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrot, and basil. Served with hoisin sauce.
|Crispy cheese shrimp rolls New Item! (4)
|$10.50
Crispy Cheese Shrimp Rolls! New on the menu Shrimp stuffed with cream cheese and marinated ground chicken. Served with our sweet and sour sauce
Dig in the Park - Park Circle - 1049 East Montague Avenue
1049 East Montague Avenue, North Charleston
|Popular items
|HOUSE SALAD LARGE
|$7.99
Mixed greens, shredded carrots, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers & croutons
|BUFFALO SHRIMP TACOS
|$0.00
2 Grilled or fried shrimp tossed in choice of buffalo sauce with crumbled blue cheese, coleslaw, tomatoes & red onions. choice of flour or corn tortilla
|BRUNCH BURGER
|$0.00
8oz burger, american cheese, applewood smoked bacon, an egg served sunny side up with lettuce, tomato, & onion
Kanji North Charleston
5060 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston
|Popular items
|Classic Combo
|$17.95
Tuna Avocado Roll - Salmon Avocado Roll - Yellowtail Avocado Roll
|Dynamite Roll
|$8.50
Spicy tuna, cream cheese,avocado wrap seeweed outside & deepfried,eel sauce
|Hib Steak Shrimp
|$19.50
Served with Fried Rice
Carolina Crab House - Tanger
4950 Centre Pointe Dr Ste 146, North Charleston
|Popular items
|Monday
|$34.99
1/2 LB Black Mussel
1/2 LB No Head Shrimp
1/2 LB Snow Crab
|Low Country Boil
|$34.99
1/2 LB No Head Shrimp
1/2 LB Snow Crab
1/2 LB Sausage
2 Eggs
|Fried Oyster (10)
|$9.95
Chill N Grill - Ashley Phosphate
2810 Ashley Phosphate Rd A-1, North Charleston
|Popular items
|50 Wing Platter
|$57.50
Up to (5) flavors
|Fish N Shrimp Dinner
|$17.00
(2) Pieces of fish (6) shrimp served with fries
|10 Wings (2 Flavors)
|$14.00
(2) Flavors
Seasons Of Tokyo Tanger Outlet
4948 Centre Pointe Dr # 105, North Charleston
|Popular items
|3 Meat Plate
|$15.95
|LG Super Bowl 3 Meats
|$14.50
|MED Super Bowl Chicken Shrimp
|$11.95
Chill N Grill - West Montague
3032 W Montague Ave, Unit 201, North Charleston
|Popular items
|Dessert of the Day
|$7.25
Served with vanilla bean ice cream with chocolate and caramel drizzle
|Flyin' Shrimp
|$15.25
(6) Wings 1 flavor (6) fried shrimp served with fries
|10 Wings (2 Flavors)
|$14.00
(2) Flavors
SUSHI
Tsunami North Charleston
8530 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston
|Popular items
|Spring Rolls
|$7.00
|Any 2 Rolls
|$13.95
|Hibachi Chicken
|$16.95
EVO - 1075 East Montague Avenue
1075 East Montague Avenue, North Charleston
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Southern Roots Smokehouse - Park Circle
1083 East Montague Ave, North Charleston
The Montague Room - 5060 Dorchester Rd Suite 350
5060 Dorchester Rd Suite 350, North Charleston
El Callao - 5060 Dorchester Rd Unit 200
5060 Dorchester Rd Unit 200, North Charleston
Taste of Tokyo - 3032 W Montague Ave,Ste 204
3032 W Montague Ave,Ste 204, Charleston
|Popular items
|Hibachi Vegetable Udon/Lomein
|$9.99
come with broccoli, onion, zucchini, mushroom, carrot, bell pepper
|Philadelphia Roll* (8pc)
|$7.99
fresh salmon, avocado and cream cheese
|Alaskan Roll*(8pc)
|$7.99
Fresh salmon, cucumber and avocado
- 2