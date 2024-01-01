Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

North Charleston restaurants you'll love

Go
North Charleston restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • North Charleston

Must-try North Charleston restaurants

Mizu Asian Cuisine image

 

Mizu Asian Cuisine

8409 Dorchester Rd #101, North Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Potstickers(Gyoza)$6.95
6 pieces
Hibachi Chicken$14.95
Teriyaki chieken,veg,fried rice, 2 white sauce
Spring Rolls$5.95
3 pieces
More about Mizu Asian Cuisine
Jackrabbit Filly image

 

Jackrabbit Filly

4628 Spruill Ave., Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sichuan Stir Fry$16.00
mkt vegetables, baby corn, rice cakes, onion, soy, chili oil, lime; allergens: gluten
Three Pepper Stir Fry$16.00
mixed local sweet peppers and potatoes, Holy City Hog's Sichuan pork, black bean ginger sauce
Crab Bao$7.00
NC crab, pickled shallots, fresno chiles, buttermilk wasabi aioli.
More about Jackrabbit Filly
BG pic

 

The Junction Kitchen & Provisions - 4438 Spruill ave

4438 Spruill ave, north charleston

Avg 4.7 (739 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Boring 3$9.95
classic breakfast trio - choice of meat and egg style served up with shredded hash browns
Croissant French Toast$12.75
with bourbon butter and rosemary maple syrup
Mexican Hash$14.75
cheesy hash, cactus braised pork, overeasy egg, black bean pico, jalapeño honey chutney
More about The Junction Kitchen & Provisions - 4438 Spruill ave
Sportsbook image

 

Sportsbook - at Tanger Outlets

4950 centre pointe drive ste 166, north charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sweet Tea (Gallon)$11.00
Comes with Cups + Ice!
Tailgate Sampler$19.00
Big House Salad$12.00
More about Sportsbook - at Tanger Outlets
MOMO - Riverfront Park image

 

MOMO - Riverfront Park - 1049 Everglades Avenue

1049 Everglades Avenue, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
SMOKED CHICKEN THIGHS$15.00
romaine. peanut. lime. pickled peppers. hot maple sauce
FRIED CHICKEN$14.00
buttermilk brined. white cheddar pimento cheese. shaved lettuce. pickle. martin's bun
BLUBERRY-BASIL SALAD$14.00
local lettuces. charred apricot. candied walnut. feta. blueberry vinaigrette
More about MOMO - Riverfront Park - 1049 Everglades Avenue
Holy City Brewing image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Holy City Brewing

1021 Aragon Ave., North Charleston

Avg 4.7 (2324 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
B.Y.O. CHEESEBURGER$11.00
PLAIN CHEESE BURGER
HCB ENTREE SALAD$10.00
HEIRLOOM CHERRY TOMATOES, SHAVED RADISH, CUCUMBER, ONIONS,
CRUMBLED GOAT CHEESE, AND MUSTARD PRETZEL CROUTONS WITH A CHOICE OF HEFEWEIZEN VINAIGRETTE, RANCH, OR BLUE CHEESE
[ADD BACON LARDON $3]
[ADD CHICKEN $4]
[ADD STEAK $4]
[ADD FALAFEL $4]
[ADD BURGER $4]
[ADD GYRO MEAT $4]
[ADD PORKSTRAMI $4]
[ADD SHRIMP $6]
FALAFEL SANDWICH$12.00
CRISPY FALAFEL PATTY, RED PEPPER WALNUT SPREAD, LEMON POPPYSEED YOGURT, GREENS, SPROUTS, ON PITA
More about Holy City Brewing
Banner pic

 

Poke Cafe - Centre Pointe -

4959 Centre Pointe Drive, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shrimp & Crab Poké Bowl$13.75
Sushi Rice, cucumber, avocado, masago, ginger, shrimp, crab, poke sauce and white sauce.
Build Your Own Poké Bowl$13.75
Create healthy and tasty meals, and remember to balance your meals with a variety of nutrients.
Chicken Poké Bowl$13.75
Sushi Rice, chicken, edamame, carrots, avocado, cucumber, poke sauce & garlic cream.
More about Poke Cafe - Centre Pointe -
Banner pic

 

King BBQ

2029 Carver Ave, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Dan Dan Noodles$8.00
lo mein noodles, sesame, soy, spicy chili crisp. Available in large size only.
BBQ on Noodles$16.00
your choice of one protein plus bok choy, scallion ginger relish, seasoned soy
BBQ on Rice$16.00
your choice of one protein plus bok choy, scallion ginger relish, seasoned soy, white rice
More about King BBQ
Consumer pic

 

Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.

1505 King Street, Suite 115, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crispy Okra$10.00
Lime Aioli, Candied Benne Seed
Cuban$16.00
Ham, Pulled Pork, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Mayo, Mustard, Mojo (No substitutions or omissions).
Kids Hot Dog$6.00
Fries
More about Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.
Consumer pic

 

Taste of Thai Express - Dorchester

5117 Dorchester Rd, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Green Curry (L)$11.50
Bamboo shoots, eggplant, green beans, and basil
Golden Noodles (L)$11.50
Wide rice noodles, egg, onions bell peppers, broccoli, carrot, green bean, and basil in yellow curry sauce
Pot Sticker$7.95
6 pieces. Ground chicken, cabbage, onion, garlic, ginger, and peppers in wonton wrap
More about Taste of Thai Express - Dorchester
Stoner's Pizza Joint image

 

Stoner's Pizza Joint - North Charleston, SC

7001 Dorchester Road, N. Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Small Carolina Special$15.99
Small one topping pizza, 5 Traditional or 7 Boneless wings, and a can soda!
Football Party Special$34.99
Celebrate football with us!
Two really big pizzas with up to five toppings each!
Pep-N-Rollie$0.00
Stoner's dough stuffed with pepperoni and mozzarella. Then rolled and cut into six. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint - North Charleston, SC
Consumer pic

 

Thailicious 2

7013 Dorchester Rd , North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
A7 Thai Wings$11.95
A pound of chicken wings marinated in lemongrass flavor.
A2 Fresh Basil Roll (2)$7.95
Chilled rice paper roll filled with Shrimp, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrot, and basil. Served with hoisin sauce.
Crispy cheese shrimp rolls New Item! (4)$10.50
Crispy Cheese Shrimp Rolls! New on the menu Shrimp stuffed with cream cheese and marinated ground chicken. Served with our sweet and sour sauce
More about Thailicious 2
Banner pic

 

Dig in the Park - Park Circle - 1049 East Montague Avenue

1049 East Montague Avenue, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
HOUSE SALAD LARGE$7.99
Mixed greens, shredded carrots, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers & croutons
BUFFALO SHRIMP TACOS$0.00
2 Grilled or fried shrimp tossed in choice of buffalo sauce with crumbled blue cheese, coleslaw, tomatoes & red onions. choice of flour or corn tortilla
BRUNCH BURGER$0.00
8oz burger, american cheese, applewood smoked bacon, an egg served sunny side up with lettuce, tomato, & onion
More about Dig in the Park - Park Circle - 1049 East Montague Avenue
Consumer pic

 

Kanji North Charleston

5060 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic Combo$17.95
Tuna Avocado Roll - Salmon Avocado Roll - Yellowtail Avocado Roll
Dynamite Roll$8.50
Spicy tuna, cream cheese,avocado wrap seeweed outside & deepfried,eel sauce
Hib Steak Shrimp$19.50
Served with Fried Rice
More about Kanji North Charleston
Consumer pic

 

Carolina Crab House - Tanger

4950 Centre Pointe Dr Ste 146, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Monday$34.99
1/2 LB Black Mussel
1/2 LB No Head Shrimp
1/2 LB Snow Crab
Low Country Boil$34.99
1/2 LB No Head Shrimp
1/2 LB Snow Crab
1/2 LB Sausage
2 Eggs
Fried Oyster (10)$9.95
More about Carolina Crab House - Tanger
Consumer pic

 

Chill N Grill - Ashley Phosphate

2810 Ashley Phosphate Rd A-1, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
50 Wing Platter$57.50
Up to (5) flavors
Fish N Shrimp Dinner$17.00
(2) Pieces of fish (6) shrimp served with fries
10 Wings (2 Flavors)$14.00
(2) Flavors
More about Chill N Grill - Ashley Phosphate
Consumer pic

 

Seasons Of Tokyo Tanger Outlet

4948 Centre Pointe Dr # 105, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
3 Meat Plate$15.95
LG Super Bowl 3 Meats$14.50
MED Super Bowl Chicken Shrimp$11.95
More about Seasons Of Tokyo Tanger Outlet
Consumer pic

 

Chill N Grill - West Montague

3032 W Montague Ave, Unit 201, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Dessert of the Day$7.25
Served with vanilla bean ice cream with chocolate and caramel drizzle
Flyin' Shrimp$15.25
(6) Wings 1 flavor (6) fried shrimp served with fries
10 Wings (2 Flavors)$14.00
(2) Flavors
More about Chill N Grill - West Montague
Tsunami North Charleston image

SUSHI

Tsunami North Charleston

8530 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston

Avg 4.4 (1184 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spring Rolls$7.00
Any 2 Rolls$13.95
Hibachi Chicken$16.95
More about Tsunami North Charleston
Consumer pic

 

Bert & T's Desserts

3555 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Bert & T's Desserts
Coosaw Creek Crab Shack image

 

COOSAW CREEK CRAB SHACK

8486 Dorchester Road, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about COOSAW CREEK CRAB SHACK
Main pic

 

EVO - 1075 East Montague Avenue

1075 East Montague Avenue, North Charleston

No reviews yet
More about EVO - 1075 East Montague Avenue
Southern Roots Smokehouse image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Southern Roots Smokehouse - Park Circle

1083 East Montague Ave, North Charleston

Avg 4.2 (599 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
More about Southern Roots Smokehouse - Park Circle
Banner pic

 

The Montague Room - 5060 Dorchester Rd Suite 350

5060 Dorchester Rd Suite 350, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about The Montague Room - 5060 Dorchester Rd Suite 350
Manny's Mediterranean Cafe image

 

Manny's Mediterranean Cafe

3032 W. Montague Ave, N. Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Manny's Mediterranean Cafe
Banner pic

 

Paradiso - 4399 McCarthy St

4399 McCarthy St, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Paradiso - 4399 McCarthy St
Banner pic

 

El Callao - 5060 Dorchester Rd Unit 200

5060 Dorchester Rd Unit 200, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about El Callao - 5060 Dorchester Rd Unit 200
Consumer pic

 

Sweetgrass Vodka

1640 Meeting St. Rd., Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Sweetgrass Vodka
Restaurant banner

 

Taste of Tokyo - 3032 W Montague Ave,Ste 204

3032 W Montague Ave,Ste 204, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hibachi Vegetable Udon/Lomein$9.99
come with broccoli, onion, zucchini, mushroom, carrot, bell pepper
Philadelphia Roll* (8pc)$7.99
fresh salmon, avocado and cream cheese
Alaskan Roll*(8pc)$7.99
Fresh salmon, cucumber and avocado
More about Taste of Tokyo - 3032 W Montague Ave,Ste 204
Restaurant banner

 

Sissy Bar - 1067 East Montague Avenue

1067 East Montague Avenue, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Sissy Bar - 1067 East Montague Avenue

