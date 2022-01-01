Scallops in North Charleston
North Charleston restaurants that serve scallops
Mizu Asian Cuisine
8409 Dorchester Rd #101, North Charleston
|Side Scallop
|$6.95
|Hibachi Steak & Scallop &shrimp & Chicken
|$26.95
|Hibachi shrimp & Scallop
|$19.95
Jackrabbit Filly
4628 Spruill Ave., Charleston
|Seared Scallops
|$26.00
white beans, little gem lettuce, tahini aioli, Singapore tomato sauce, garlicky panko, chili oil
Coosaw Creek Crab Shack
8486 Dorchester Road, Charleston
|FRIED SHRIMP & SCALLOPS
|$22.99
|FLOUNDER SHRIMP SCALLOPS
|$24.99
A fried combo of flounder,shrimp and scallops served with two sides
|GRILLED SHRIMP & SCALLOPS
|$22.99
Six grilled shrimp and scallops served with two sides.