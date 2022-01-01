Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in North Charleston

North Charleston restaurants
North Charleston restaurants that serve scallops

Mizu Asian Cuisine image

 

Mizu Asian Cuisine

8409 Dorchester Rd #101, North Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Scallop$6.95
Hibachi Steak & Scallop &shrimp & Chicken$26.95
Hibachi shrimp & Scallop$19.95
Mizu Asian Cuisine
Jackrabbit Filly image

 

Jackrabbit Filly

4628 Spruill Ave., Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seared Scallops$26.00
white beans, little gem lettuce, tahini aioli, Singapore tomato sauce, garlicky panko, chili oil
Jackrabbit Filly
Item pic

 

Coosaw Creek Crab Shack

8486 Dorchester Road, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FRIED SHRIMP & SCALLOPS$22.99
FLOUNDER SHRIMP SCALLOPS$24.99
A fried combo of flounder,shrimp and scallops served with two sides
GRILLED SHRIMP & SCALLOPS$22.99
Six grilled shrimp and scallops served with two sides.
Coosaw Creek Crab Shack
Tsunami North Charleston image

SUSHI

Tsunami North Charleston

8530 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston

Avg 4.4 (1184 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Scallop & Shrimp$24.95
Hibachi Scallop$23.00
Tsunami North Charleston

