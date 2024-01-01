Shrimp tacos in North Charleston
North Charleston restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Dig in the Park - Park Circle - 1049 East Montague Avenue
1049 East Montague Avenue, North Charleston
|BUFFALO SHRIMP TACOS
|$0.00
2 Grilled or fried shrimp tossed in choice of buffalo sauce with crumbled blue cheese, coleslaw, tomatoes & red onions. choice of flour or corn tortilla
Chill N Grill - Ashley Phosphate
2810 Ashley Phosphate Rd A-1, North Charleston
|Fish N Shrimp Tacos
|$13.25
Flounder, shrimp, lettuce, tomato and cheese with spicy ranch drizzle
|Shrimp Tacos
|$11.85
Fried or grilled shrimp with lettuce, tomato, and cheese