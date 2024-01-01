Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in North Charleston

North Charleston restaurants
North Charleston restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Dig in the Park - Park Circle - 1049 East Montague Avenue

1049 East Montague Avenue, North Charleston

BUFFALO SHRIMP TACOS$0.00
2 Grilled or fried shrimp tossed in choice of buffalo sauce with crumbled blue cheese, coleslaw, tomatoes & red onions. choice of flour or corn tortilla
Chill N Grill - Ashley Phosphate

2810 Ashley Phosphate Rd A-1, North Charleston

Fish N Shrimp Tacos$13.25
Flounder, shrimp, lettuce, tomato and cheese with spicy ranch drizzle
Shrimp Tacos$11.85
Fried or grilled shrimp with lettuce, tomato, and cheese
Chill N Grill - West Montague

3032 W Montague Ave, Unit 201, North Charleston

Fish N Shrimp Tacos$13.25
Flounder, shrimp, lettuce, tomato and cheese with spicy ranch drizzle
Shrimp Tacos$11.85
Fried or grilled shrimp with lettuce, tomato, and cheese
