Tacos in North Charleston

The Junction Kitchen & Provisions
4438 Spruill ave, north charleston
|Portobello Tacos
|$8.75
cactus braised portobello, avocado, black bean pico, arugula, lime - vegan
|Cactus Pork Tacos
|$9.00
cactus braised pork, goat cheese, avocado, black bean pico, arugula, lime, jalapeño honey aioli
Southern Roots Smokehouse
1083 East Montague Ave, North Charleston
|2 Smoked Tacos
|$9.00
Pork, chicken, or brisket, coleslaw and pico de gallo
|3 Smoked Tacos
|$12.00
Pork, chicken, or brisket, coleslaw and pico de gallo