North City Bistro & Wine Shop - Main

NCB offers delicious sharable small plates and savory entrees. We are also a wine shop with personal care in helping you find that perfect bottle of wine or spirits at low prices and special sales.

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

1520 NE 177th st • $$

Avg 4.4 (237 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1520 NE 177th st

shoreline WA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

