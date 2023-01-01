Bourbon chicken in North Conway
North Conway restaurants that serve bourbon chicken
More about The Met at Settlers Green - 2 Common Court Bld H50
The Met at Settlers Green - 2 Common Court Bld H50
2 Common Court Bld H50, North Conway
|Bourbon Whiskey Chicken
|$14.95
Bourbon glazed chicken, bacon and cheddar toasted and topped with spring mix and tomatoes on sourdough bread
More about The Metropolitan Coffeehouse - 2680 White Mountain Hwy
SANDWICHES
The Metropolitan Coffeehouse - 2680 White Mountain Hwy
2680 White Mountain Hwy, North Conway
|Bourbon Chicken
|$14.95
Bourbon Glazed Chicken Breast, Bacon and White Cheddar toasted on Sourdough Bread topped with Little Leaf Spring Mix and Sliced Tomatoes.