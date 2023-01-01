Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bourbon chicken in North Conway

Go
North Conway restaurants
Toast

North Conway restaurants that serve bourbon chicken

The Met at Settlers Green image

 

The Met at Settlers Green - 2 Common Court Bld H50

2 Common Court Bld H50, North Conway

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bourbon Whiskey Chicken$14.95
Bourbon glazed chicken, bacon and cheddar toasted and topped with spring mix and tomatoes on sourdough bread
More about The Met at Settlers Green - 2 Common Court Bld H50
The Metropolitan Coffeehouse image

SANDWICHES

The Metropolitan Coffeehouse - 2680 White Mountain Hwy

2680 White Mountain Hwy, North Conway

Avg 4.3 (430 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bourbon Chicken$14.95
Bourbon Glazed Chicken Breast, Bacon and White Cheddar toasted on Sourdough Bread topped with Little Leaf Spring Mix and Sliced Tomatoes.
More about The Metropolitan Coffeehouse - 2680 White Mountain Hwy

Browse other tasty dishes in North Conway

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

Garden Salad

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Apple Salad

Map

More near North Conway to explore

Lewiston

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Plymouth

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Meredith

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Westbrook

Avg 3.2 (8 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Gilford

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Laconia

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (89 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (378 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (714 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (689 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1800 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (294 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston