Chicken caesar salad in North Conway
North Conway restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad
More about The Met at Settlers Green - 2 Common Court Bld H50
The Met at Settlers Green - 2 Common Court Bld H50
2 Common Court Bld H50, North Conway
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.95
The classic: freshly cut romaine lettuce tossed with aged asiago cheese, caesar dressing, topped with warm grilled chicken and croutons
More about The Metropolitan Coffeehouse - 2680 White Mountain Hwy
SANDWICHES
The Metropolitan Coffeehouse - 2680 White Mountain Hwy
2680 White Mountain Hwy, North Conway
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.95
The classic: freshly cut romaine lettuce tossed with aged asiago cheese, Caesar dressing, topped with warm grilled chicken and croutons