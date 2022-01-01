Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in North Conway

North Conway restaurants
North Conway restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Met at Settlers Green image

 

The Met at Settlers Green - 2 Common Court Bld H50

2 Common Court Bld H50, North Conway

Fuji Apple Chicken Salad$12.95
Grilled chicken breast, fresh apple slices tossed with local mixed spring greens, feta cheese, fresh blueberries, dried cranberries. Tossed with Fuji-Apple vinaigrette
The Metropolitan Coffeehouse image

The Metropolitan Coffeehouse - 2680 White Mountain Hwy

2680 White Mountain Hwy, North Conway

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$12.95
The classic: freshly cut romaine lettuce tossed with aged asiago cheese, Caesar dressing, topped with warm grilled chicken and croutons
Fuji Apple Chicken Salad$12.95
Grilled chicken breast, fresh apple slices tossed with local mixed spring greens, feta cheese, fresh blueberries, and dried cranberries Tossed with Fuji-Apple vinaigrette
