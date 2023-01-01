Garden salad in North Conway
The Met at Settlers Green - 2 Common Court Bld H50
2 Common Court Bld H50, North Conway
|Garden Salad (Half)
|$6.95
Smaller Version of the Original -
A Combination of Spring greens, romaine, and Spinach topped with sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, green peppers, croutons and Asiago Cheese.
With your choice of dressing.
The Metropolitan Coffeehouse - 2680 White Mountain Hwy
2680 White Mountain Hwy, North Conway
|Garden Salad
|$9.95
A combination of Spring Greens, Romaine, and Spinach topped with sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, green peppers, croutons, and Asiago Cheese.
With your choice of dressing.
|Garden Salad (Half)
|$6.95
Smaller Version of the Original-A combination of Spring Greens, Romaine, and Spinach topped with sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, green peppers, croutons, and Asiago Cheese.
With your choice of dressing.