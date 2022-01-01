Grilled chicken in North Conway
North Conway restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Vito Marcello's Italian Bistro
45 seavey st, North Conway
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$9.00
The Met at Settlers Green
2 Common Court Bld H50, North Conway
|Grilled Chicken, Pesto & Mozzarella on Rosemary Baguette
|$12.95
Grilled Chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese, pesto, sliced tomatoes and diced red onions
SANDWICHES
The Metropolitan Coffeehouse
2680 White Mountain Hwy, North Conway
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.95
The classic: freshly cut romaine lettuce tossed with aged asiago cheese, Caesar dressing, topped with warm grilled chicken and croutons
