Grilled chicken in North Conway

Vito Marcello's Italian Bistro image

 

Vito Marcello's Italian Bistro

45 seavey st, North Conway

Avg 4.7 (2823 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast$9.00
More about Vito Marcello's Italian Bistro
The Met at Settlers Green image

 

The Met at Settlers Green

2 Common Court Bld H50, North Conway

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken, Pesto & Mozzarella on Rosemary Baguette$12.95
Grilled Chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese, pesto, sliced tomatoes and diced red onions
More about The Met at Settlers Green
The Metropolitan Coffeehouse image

SANDWICHES

The Metropolitan Coffeehouse

2680 White Mountain Hwy, North Conway

Avg 4.3 (430 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$12.95
The classic: freshly cut romaine lettuce tossed with aged asiago cheese, Caesar dressing, topped with warm grilled chicken and croutons
Grilled Chicken, Pesto & Mozzarella on Rosemary Baguette$12.95
Grilled Chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese, pesto, sliced tomatoes and diced red onions
More about The Metropolitan Coffeehouse

