Nachos in North Conway
North Conway restaurants that serve nachos
More about The Met at Settlers Green - 2 Common Court Bld H50
The Met at Settlers Green - 2 Common Court Bld H50
2 Common Court Bld H50, North Conway
|Metropolitan Nachos
|$10.95
Tri-Color Tortilla Chips double layered and smothered in a White Queso Cheese and shredded Mozzarella
Served with Fresh Guacamole and Fresh Salsa
More about The Metropolitan Coffeehouse - 2680 White Mountain Hwy
SANDWICHES
The Metropolitan Coffeehouse - 2680 White Mountain Hwy
2680 White Mountain Hwy, North Conway
|Metropolitan Nachos
|$10.95
Tri-Color Tortilla Chips double layered and smothered in a White Queso Cheese and shredded Mozzarella.
Served with Fresh Guacamole and Fresh Salsa.