Waffles in North Conway

Go
North Conway restaurants
Toast

North Conway restaurants that serve waffles

Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Fresh Craft Burgers

19 Barnes Rd, North Conway

Avg 4.6 (558 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Waffle$13.49
Hand breaded fried chicken, American cheese and bacon topped with our maple sriracha honey syrup!!!
More about Wicked Fresh Craft Burgers
Item pic

SANDWICHES

The Metropolitan Coffeehouse

2680 White Mountain Hwy, North Conway

Avg 4.3 (430 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Waffles With Warm Apple Compote and Tots$7.95
2 Belgian Style Waffles served with Warm Apple Compote, and Sweet potato tots
Chicken and Waffles$10.95
Crispy Chicken Tenders paired with Belgian style Waffles served with a side of Sweet Potato Tots.
Choice of Dipping Sauce.
More about The Metropolitan Coffeehouse

