Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in North East

Go
North East restaurants
Toast

North East restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

La Casa De Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

La Casa De Pizza

13 E Main St, North East

Avg 4.2 (30 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$5.98
Comes with breaded chicken fingers and provolone cheese.
More about La Casa De Pizza
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich image

PIZZA • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

The Skunk and Goat Tavern

17 West Main Street, North East

Avg 4.6 (1336 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chet's Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Buffalo buttermilk fried chicken, bacon, served with fries. No Veggies, leave them for the rabbits.
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Double dipped buttermilk brined chicken breast, toasted kaiser roll, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle mayo, housemade pickles served with French fries Make it NASHVILLE HOT!
More about The Skunk and Goat Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in North East

Cookies

Spaghetti

Chicken Tenders

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

French Fries

Map

More near North East to explore

Erie

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Bemus Point

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mayville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Fredonia

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Frewsburg

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Erie

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (844 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston