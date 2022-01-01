Chicken sandwiches in North East
North East restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
La Casa De Pizza
13 E Main St, North East
|Chicken Sandwich
|$5.98
Comes with breaded chicken fingers and provolone cheese.
PIZZA • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
The Skunk and Goat Tavern
17 West Main Street, North East
|Chet's Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Buffalo buttermilk fried chicken, bacon, served with fries. No Veggies, leave them for the rabbits.
|Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Double dipped buttermilk brined chicken breast, toasted kaiser roll, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle mayo, housemade pickles served with French fries Make it NASHVILLE HOT!