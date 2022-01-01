Tacos in North East
North East restaurants that serve tacos
More about La Casa De Pizza
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
La Casa De Pizza
13 E Main St, North East
|SM Taco Pizza
|$11.25
Comes with sauce, homemade taco meat, and cheese. Topped with lettuce and fresh tomatoes.
|MED Taco Pizza
|$12.85
Comes with sauce, homemade taco meat, and cheese. Topped with lettuce and fresh tomatoes.
|Personal Taco Pizza
|$5.90
Comes with sauce, homemade taco meat, and cheese. Topped with lettuce and fresh tomatoes.
More about The Skunk and Goat Tavern
PIZZA • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
The Skunk and Goat Tavern
17 West Main Street, North East
|Pulled Pork Tacos
|$15.00
Three tacos with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, pickled red onion, cilantro jalapeño cream
|Cajun Shrimp Tacos
|$16.00
Three tacos with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, pickled red onion, cilantro jalapeno cream
|Fish Tacos
|$17.00