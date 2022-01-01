Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in North East

North East restaurants
North East restaurants that serve tacos

La Casa De Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

La Casa De Pizza

13 E Main St, North East

Avg 4.2 (30 reviews)
Takeout
SM Taco Pizza$11.25
Comes with sauce, homemade taco meat, and cheese. Topped with lettuce and fresh tomatoes.
MED Taco Pizza$12.85
Comes with sauce, homemade taco meat, and cheese. Topped with lettuce and fresh tomatoes.
Personal Taco Pizza$5.90
Comes with sauce, homemade taco meat, and cheese. Topped with lettuce and fresh tomatoes.
More about La Casa De Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

The Skunk and Goat Tavern

17 West Main Street, North East

Avg 4.6 (1336 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pulled Pork Tacos$15.00
Three tacos with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, pickled red onion, cilantro jalapeño cream
Cajun Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Three tacos with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, pickled red onion, cilantro jalapeno cream
Fish Tacos$17.00
More about The Skunk and Goat Tavern

