North Easton restaurants you'll love

The Farmer's Daughter
122 Main St, Easton
|Popular items
|Croissant-y Cristo
|$14.95
french toast battered croissant. ham. beemster gouda. sunny farm egg. local maple. little leaf greens. honey + shallot vinaigrette
|Chicken & Waffle Benedict
|$21.95
chive. cheddar + corn waffle. bacon jam. buttermilk brined crispy chicken. slab cut bacon. local maple. poached farm eggs. chive hollandaise
|Farmers Choice
|$12.95
two farm eggs any style. toast. crispy smashed potatoes. choice of: slab bacon. apple + onion turkey sausage (contains pork). maple ham. sweet potato turkey hash (contains pork). seasonal veggie hash or grits
Shovel Town Brewery
50 Oliver Street, North Easton
|Popular items
|Twine Cutter 4pk
|$17.00
A West Coast IPA, brewed with Michigan Chinook and Mosaic hops. A well rounded, hop forward IPA. The flavor profile includes resinous pine notes paired with a punch of tropical zest.
|Shovel Bubble -Tangerine 4pk
|$13.00
Our Signature hard seltzer. Crafted with natural tangerine, this crisp brew is gluten free, low calorie and low carb.
|Craft Beer Brittle
|$10.00
This Beer Brittle is crafted for us by Hilliard's Chocolates of Easton. Cooked in copper kettles, Hilliard's combines their traditional peanut brittle recipe with our fresh brewed beer. This beer brittle begins as a buttery sweet crunch followed by a nutty flavor from Spanish peanuts chased by a beer finish! Cheers!
Corfinio
285 Washington Street, North Easton
|Popular items
|Caesar
|$12.00
chopped romaine lettuce, grated parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$14.00
romano cheese, salt, pepper, cherry pepper aioli
|Chicken Parmesan
|$25.00
pan fried breaded chicken cutlet, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, spaghetti