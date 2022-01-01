North Easton restaurants you'll love

North Easton restaurants
Toast
  • North Easton

North Easton's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Salad
Must-try North Easton restaurants

The Farmer's Daughter image

 

The Farmer's Daughter

122 Main St, Easton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Croissant-y Cristo$14.95
french toast battered croissant. ham. beemster gouda. sunny farm egg. local maple. little leaf greens. honey + shallot vinaigrette
Chicken & Waffle Benedict$21.95
chive. cheddar + corn waffle. bacon jam. buttermilk brined crispy chicken. slab cut bacon. local maple. poached farm eggs. chive hollandaise
Farmers Choice$12.95
two farm eggs any style. toast. crispy smashed potatoes. choice of: slab bacon. apple + onion turkey sausage (contains pork). maple ham. sweet potato turkey hash (contains pork). seasonal veggie hash or grits
Shovel Town Brewery image

 

Shovel Town Brewery

50 Oliver Street, North Easton

Avg 5 (209 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Twine Cutter 4pk$17.00
A West Coast IPA, brewed with Michigan Chinook and Mosaic hops. A well rounded, hop forward IPA. The flavor profile includes resinous pine notes paired with a punch of tropical zest.
Shovel Bubble -Tangerine 4pk$13.00
Our Signature hard seltzer. Crafted with natural tangerine, this crisp brew is gluten free, low calorie and low carb.
Craft Beer Brittle$10.00
This Beer Brittle is crafted for us by Hilliard's Chocolates of Easton. Cooked in copper kettles, Hilliard's combines their traditional peanut brittle recipe with our fresh brewed beer. This beer brittle begins as a buttery sweet crunch followed by a nutty flavor from Spanish peanuts chased by a beer finish! Cheers!
Corfinio image

 

Corfinio

285 Washington Street, North Easton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar$12.00
chopped romaine lettuce, grated parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$14.00
romano cheese, salt, pepper, cherry pepper aioli
Chicken Parmesan$25.00
pan fried breaded chicken cutlet, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, spaghetti
