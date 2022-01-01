North Fork Pizza
North Fork Pizza is a locally owned & operated pizzeria nestled in the Gateway to Glacier Park. Come grab a pizza to get you there or get you home!
Enjoy the high-quality freshness that is in our pizza, our people, and our place!!!
PIZZA • SALADS
605 Nucleus Ave • $$
605 Nucleus Ave
Columbia Falls MT
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
