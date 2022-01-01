Go
North Fork Pizza

North Fork Pizza is a locally owned & operated pizzeria nestled in the Gateway to Glacier Park. Come grab a pizza to get you there or get you home!
Enjoy the high-quality freshness that is in our pizza, our people, and our place!!!

PIZZA • SALADS

605 Nucleus Ave • $$

Avg 4.8 (507 reviews)

Popular Items

12" North Fork$16.00
Our house specialty, a margherita style pizza, is recommended As Is! Extra tomato sauce, sliced fresh mozzarella, & fresh basil, finished with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil
12" Bowman$17.00
Olive oil base, shredded mozzarella, roasted garlic, fresh spinach, prosciutto, & parmesan
12" Big Creek$18.00
White base, shredded mozzarella, artichoke, red onion, pesto chicken**, & parmesan (**contains walnuts)
12" Ford$17.00
White base, shredded mozzarella, fresh spinach, fresh tomatoes, sausage, & parmesan
12" Fools Hen$16.00
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, canadian bacon, pineapple, & parmesan
12" McDonald$18.00
White base, shredded mozzarella, artichoke, bell pepper medley, black olive, mushroom, onion, & parmesan
12" Camas$17.00
Tomato & pesto* (*contains walnuts) sauce blend, shredded mozzarella, meatball, red onion, ricotta, & parmesan
12" Canyon Creek$17.00
Olive oil base, shredded mozzarella, feta, kalamato olive, pepperoncini, red onion, tomato, oregano, & parmesan
12" Northern Lights (Vegan)$16.50
Kim’s VEGAN pizza! (NO cheese!) An olive oil base, roasted garlic, mushrooms, bell pepper medley, & black olives, topped with our house made VEGAN “parmesan” (*vegan parm contains nuts) Add Daiya VEGAN Mozzarella Shreds for an extra charge
12" Blankenship$17.00
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bell pepper medley, black olive, onion, & parmesan
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Catering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

605 Nucleus Ave

Columbia Falls MT

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
