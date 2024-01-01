Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in North Hampton

Pogo's Peppers - 122 Lafayette Road

122 Lafayette Road, North Hampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mushroom 'Chorizo' Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Mushroom 'chorizo', eggs, potatoes, cheese, pickled onions, cilantro, choice of sauce, all wrapped up and finished on the griddle
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Chorizo, eggs, potatoes, cheese, pickled onions, cilantro, choice of sauce, all wrapped up and finished on the griddle
Carnitas Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Carnitas, eggs, potatoes, cheese, pickled onions, cilantro, choice of sauce, all wrapped up and finished on the griddle
Los Cantaros

43 Lafayette Rd, North Hampton

Avg 3.4 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grande Burrito$16.99
12-inch tortilla filled with rice and beans and your choice of meat. Topped with red salsa and nacho cheese.
OR Burritos (2)$10.99
Your meat choice wrapped in a flour tortilla, oven baked. Topped with red salsa and cheese.
Steak & Cheese Burrito$16.99
Grilled steak cooked with grilled peppers and onions wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with mild red salsa and nacho cheese. Served with rice and beans.
