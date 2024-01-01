Burritos in North Hampton
North Hampton restaurants that serve burritos
More about Pogo's Peppers - 122 Lafayette Road
Pogo's Peppers - 122 Lafayette Road
122 Lafayette Road, North Hampton
|Mushroom 'Chorizo' Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Mushroom 'chorizo', eggs, potatoes, cheese, pickled onions, cilantro, choice of sauce, all wrapped up and finished on the griddle
|Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Chorizo, eggs, potatoes, cheese, pickled onions, cilantro, choice of sauce, all wrapped up and finished on the griddle
|Carnitas Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Carnitas, eggs, potatoes, cheese, pickled onions, cilantro, choice of sauce, all wrapped up and finished on the griddle
More about Los Cantaros
Los Cantaros
43 Lafayette Rd, North Hampton
|Grande Burrito
|$16.99
12-inch tortilla filled with rice and beans and your choice of meat. Topped with red salsa and nacho cheese.
|OR Burritos (2)
|$10.99
Your meat choice wrapped in a flour tortilla, oven baked. Topped with red salsa and cheese.
|Steak & Cheese Burrito
|$16.99
Grilled steak cooked with grilled peppers and onions wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with mild red salsa and nacho cheese. Served with rice and beans.