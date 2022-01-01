Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in North Hampton

North Hampton restaurants
North Hampton restaurants that serve enchiladas

Seacoast Soups image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Seacoast Soups

85 Lafayette Rd, North Hampton

Avg 4.8 (301 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Enchilada Casserole - Large$17.00
Chopped Corn Tortillas, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream, Lime Juice, Roasted Chicken and Shredded Cheddar
More about Seacoast Soups
Item pic

 

Los Cantaros

43 Lafayette Rd, North Hampton

Avg 3.4 (32 reviews)
Takeout
LUNCH # 3 Enchilada, Taco, R&B$9.50
Ground beef enchilada topped with red salsa and cheese and a ground beef taco with cheese and lettuce. Served with yellow rice and refried beans.
Enchiladas los cantaros$14.99
3 cheese enchiladas topped with salsa verde & pork carnitas. Served with rice and beans.
OR Enchiladas (3)$8.99
Corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat. Topped with red salsa and cheese.
More about Los Cantaros

