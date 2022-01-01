Enchiladas in North Hampton
North Hampton restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Seacoast Soups
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
Seacoast Soups
85 Lafayette Rd, North Hampton
|Chicken Enchilada Casserole - Large
|$17.00
Chopped Corn Tortillas, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream, Lime Juice, Roasted Chicken and Shredded Cheddar
More about Los Cantaros
Los Cantaros
43 Lafayette Rd, North Hampton
|LUNCH # 3 Enchilada, Taco, R&B
|$9.50
Ground beef enchilada topped with red salsa and cheese and a ground beef taco with cheese and lettuce. Served with yellow rice and refried beans.
|Enchiladas los cantaros
|$14.99
3 cheese enchiladas topped with salsa verde & pork carnitas. Served with rice and beans.
|OR Enchiladas (3)
|$8.99
Corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat. Topped with red salsa and cheese.