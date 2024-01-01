Tacos in North Hampton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pogo's Peppers - 122 Lafayette Road

122 Lafayette Road, North Hampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Poblano Chicken Taco$6.00
Taco loaded with chicken, cilantro, pickled onions, cheese, with your choice of OG or Jalapeno Lime, and flour or corn tortillas.
Mushroom 'Chorizo' Taco$6.00
Taco loaded with mushroom 'chorizo', cilantro, pickled onions, cheese, with your choice of OG or Jalapeno Lime, and flour or corn tortillas.
Carnitas Taco$6.00
Taco loaded with carnitas, cilantro, pickled onions, cheese, with your choice of OG or Jalapeno Lime, and flour or corn tortillas.
Los Cantaros

43 Lafayette Rd, North Hampton

Avg 3.4 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hard Taco$2.99
Single hard corn tortilla with your meat choice topped with lettuce and cheese.
MEXICAN STREET TACOS$17.50
Five 4-inch corn tortilla tacos served with fresh onions, cilantro, radishes, lime wedges and two salsas. You may choose up to 2 meats.
OR Tacos (3)$7.99
Hard, corn tortillas with your choice of meat. Topped with lettuce and cheese.
