Tacos in North Hampton

Pogo's Peppers - 122 Lafayette Road
122 Lafayette Road, North Hampton
|Poblano Chicken Taco
|$6.00
Taco loaded with chicken, cilantro, pickled onions, cheese, with your choice of OG or Jalapeno Lime, and flour or corn tortillas.
|Mushroom 'Chorizo' Taco
|$6.00
Taco loaded with mushroom 'chorizo', cilantro, pickled onions, cheese, with your choice of OG or Jalapeno Lime, and flour or corn tortillas.
|Carnitas Taco
|$6.00
Taco loaded with carnitas, cilantro, pickled onions, cheese, with your choice of OG or Jalapeno Lime, and flour or corn tortillas.
Los Cantaros
43 Lafayette Rd, North Hampton
|Hard Taco
|$2.99
Single hard corn tortilla with your meat choice topped with lettuce and cheese.
|MEXICAN STREET TACOS
|$17.50
Five 4-inch corn tortilla tacos served with fresh onions, cilantro, radishes, lime wedges and two salsas. You may choose up to 2 meats.
|OR Tacos (3)
|$7.99
Hard, corn tortillas with your choice of meat. Topped with lettuce and cheese.